Lazio Consider Offering Former Chelsea Star Contract Extension

Lazio are reportedly open to handing Pedro Rodriguez a new contract, especially following his most recent exploits. The 37-year-old is by far the oldest player among Marco Baroni’s ranks, but he’s still delivering the goods whenever called upon.

In his most recent appearance as a starter, the Spaniard led the club towards a 4-1 victory over OGC Nice in the Europa League, scoring a wonderful goal and providing a sublime assist to Taty Castellanos. A few days later, he came off the bench to score a sensational winner in the Serie A contest against Empoli.

Lazio Could Offer Pedro a New Contract

Pedro has been a Lazio player since making the rare crosstown switch from Roma in the summer of 2021, but he swiftly endeared himself to the Biancoclesti crowds with his influential displays and loyalty to the cause. Therefore, the majority of the fanbase would loathe to see him leave the club once his contract expires at the end of the season.

But according to Il Corriere dello Sport, Lazio are seriously considering extending their collaboration with the 2010 World Cup winner. The winger’s displays this season suggest he still has a few good years left in the tank. The player himself feels he can still contribute at the highest level, even though he hinted at a possible return to his hometown of Tenerife in a recent interview.