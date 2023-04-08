Lazio 2-1 Juventus: Milinkovic-Savic and Zaccagni tighten hosts' grip on second place

Lazio maintained their impressive run of form with a 2-1 win over Juventus at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday to tighten their grip on second place in Serie A.

On a weekend in which Milan, Inter and Atalanta had all dropped points, Lazio took full advantage with an entertaining win over Juve, who remain eight points off the top four.

Adrien Rabiot cancelled out Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's opener in a frenetic end to the first half, with that sloppy goal ending Lazio's six-game run without conceding in the league.

But Mattia Zaccagni restored the hosts' lead eight minutes after the restart, and Lazio held on to move five points clear of third place, which is now occupied by rivals Roma.

Wojciech Szczesny produced a fine save to keep out Ciro Immobile's volley, but the Juventus goalkeeper could do little to deny Milinkovic-Savic from close range for Lazio's 38th-minute opener.

Referee Marco Di Bello allowed the goal to stand following a check of the pitchside monitor, despite the visitors arguing Milinkovic-Savic shoved Alex Sandro before controlling and firing in.

A member of Juve's backroom team was issued a red card and substitute Leonardo Bonucci cautioned for their protests, but Juve were level before half-time as Rabiot bundled in after Ivan Provedel had saved Bremer's initial header.

Lazio were back in front on 53 minutes through Zaccagni's first-time finish into the bottom-right corner after Luis Alberto brilliantly back-heeled the ball into his path in front of goal.

Massimiliano Allegri turned to Federico Chiesa and Arkadiusz Milik from the substitutes' bench, but Juve did not register a meaningful attempt in the second half as they failed to make up ground on the top four.

What does it mean? Lazio earn rare home win over Juve

No team in Serie A – runaway leaders Napoli included – have taken more points than Juve since the start of February, but they met their match in a spirited Lazio side.

The Biancocelesti may not have extended their run of clean sheets to a club-record seventh game, but they are now unbeaten in seven and have won six of those.

This was just a second win in 18 home league matches against Juve for Lazio, who are delaying Napoli's title celebrations for a little while longer yet with their strong form.

Milestone strike for Mattia

Zaccagni's goal was worthy of winning any game, from Luis Alberto's improvised flick to the striker's composed finish past Szczesny.

The 27-year-old has reached double-figures for goals in a single Serie A season for the first time and is the only Italian to have scored 10 goals in the division this campaign.

Sergej stars again

Milinkovic-Savic had another fine game in midfield, with no player on the field attempting as many shots (five) or contesting as many duels (27), showing both sides to his game.

But the referee's decision to let his goal stand will be a hot topic of debate given the Lazio man put his hand on the back of Alex Sandro, who did admittedly go to ground easily.

Key Opta Facts:

– Lazio have beaten Juventus in Serie A for the first time since December 2019 (3-1 at home); they just had won two points in six games against them in the league since then.

– Juventus have lost just two of their last 15 games in all competitions (W11 D2), both in Rome: 1-0 against Roma on March 2 and 2-1 against Lazio here.

– Juve have lost away from home against both Lazio and Roma in the same Serie A campaign for the first time since 2003-04 under Marcello Lippi.

– Milinkovic-Savic has scored three goals against Juventus in Serie A, including two in his last three games against the Bianconeri in the competition.

What's next?

Juventus host Sporting CP in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday before travelling to Sassuolo next Sunday. Lazio are away at Spezia on Friday.