How to Layer Clothes for the Warmest Winter Outfits

Winter is a great time for getting cozy in our favorite sweatshirts and coats, but it can be a little bit of a pain when it comes to layering. You see, constantly having to peel off clothing when it gets a little too hot is no fun, and it's also not ideal to pile on so many layers that you look like the Michelin man. Alas, learning how to layer clothes is an art and we're here to help you master it.

How to layer clothes:

Color-coordinate: Neutrals will always work well together, but if you want to wear colorful clothing make sure to stick to complementary color families for a put-together look. Play with textures: Jazz up your outfit by integrating different textiles, like faux fur and cotton or leather and silk. Doing this will give your clothing more dimension and will make your look more interesting. Balance out proportions: Avoid looking like a snowman by choosing to wear one bulky item while keeping the rest of the outfit more fitted. Remember, proportions are everything when balancing a winter outfit.

Colder months make layering easier than when it's hotter outside since we're all open to piling on extra layers to stay warm, so here are some tips on how to layer your winter clothes.

Play with sweater vests:

Sweater vests are having a major comeback, and we're here for it. Not only do they make basic outfits look so much cooler, but it brings us joy that Chandler Bing, aka sweater vest Daddy, would be proud.

Throw a long-sleeved top over a dress:

Just because it's chilly outside doesn't mean you can't wear your favorite summer dress! You just need to adapt. Layer your dress over a long-sleeved top for added warmth and a dose of cute.

Wear a statement coat:

Looking to play with prints and details such as fringes? A statement coat is a great way to do so. Keep the rest of your look subtle to really make your coat pop.

Throw a turtleneck under anything:

Turtlenecks are the GOAT of winter fashion—and for good reason. You can throw them on for a stylish monochrome look and you can pair them under sweaters or dresses for a peek-a-boo effect.

Pair a flowy top with a cropped sweater:

We're all about playing with proportions and textures, so combos like this make our hearts sing. You'll be able to stay warm while showing off all your favorite pieces, and how beautiful is that?

Mix n' match patterns:

This tip is for the bold and edgy fashionistas. Dressing up is all about breaking the rules, so throw on all the patterns that make you smile. Can't pick between dark academia and cottagecore? You don't have to! Stick to either warm, cool, or neutral colors, and this layering technique will be as easy as one, two, three.

Play with ponchos:

Ponchos are the closest acceptable clothing item we have to blankets, so yes, wear all the ponchos. Not only will you be #fashun, but you'll be warm and cozy, too.

Belt your outerwear:

If you're looking to define your waist and create more of an hourglass silhouette, try belting your coats. It's a simple way to give your outfit some shape and it's an opportunity to show off your favorite belt. Win-win.

Wear contrasting textures:

Opposites attract, so it only makes sense that cozy knitwear would play so well with edgy leather.

Dare to wear interesting shapes:

Asymmetrical neckline? Check. Statement pockets? Check. Even if you stick to a monochrome outfit, layering on interesting clothing with unconventional shapes can instantly spruce an outfit up.

Step up your blazer game:

Blazers are the perfect day-to-night layering item as they go with almost everything and can be dressed up or down. Wear a printed one over a solid top or vice versa.

Have fun with sheet clothing:

Have a printed top but want to dress it down? Throw on a sheer top over it to play it down while still giving visibility to the prints.