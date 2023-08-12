Layabouts beware – the work from home counter-revolution has begun

Work from Home Office

From tracking parcels to now tracking employees, Amazon’s dedication to the mundane world of logistics knows no bounds. Will it soon be tracking its customers too? Or perhaps someone at HQ will put a GPS tag on Jeff Bezos in an effort to find out once and for all just how much time the pumped-up billionaire is spending at the gym and the cosmetic salon.

The $1.4 trillion (£1.1 trillion) online behemoth has weighed into the working from home debate in typically unapologetic style, targeting employees that are failing to comply with its hybrid working arrangement.

In May, Amazon introduced a policy that made it compulsory for its legion of more than 300,000 white-collar staff to attend the office three times a week.

Now, Bezos and co. don’t have the best reputation when it comes to employee treatment – workers in Amazon warehouses on both sides of the Atlantic have attested to that, and indeed vociferously at practices that include the use of surveillance technology to track performance.

But at least white-collar staff are getting similar treatment now. Amazon is monitoring their attendance and singling out those who aren’t clocking in enough. “We expect you to start coming into the office three or more days a week now,” it said in an email, prompting some to raise concerns about privacy violations. Little wonder, given one survey this week found home workers spend plenty of time “napping, doing DIY and having sex”.

Amazon’s action seems entirely reasonable. It’s in line with a growing number of major companies in the vanguard of a work-from-home counter-revolution that threatens to turn into an all-out war between bosses and staff clinging to their pandemic patterns.

Staff at Google have not just been ordered back into the office three days a week, they’ve been told that attendance may also impact performance reviews, as it looks to crack down on those who have resisted returning.

The French advertising goliath Publicis has gone one further, cautioning staff at its US arm that anyone who doesn’t adhere to a three-days-a-week policy could discover their pay and promotion opportunities are affected.

Meanwhile, Wall Street bank Citigroup has stepped up the rhetoric with a warning that it will “hold colleagues accountable” if they fall short of the bank’s requirement to be in the office a minimum of three days a week.

But you’ll be hard pushed to find a more fitting example than the clampdown at video conferencing sensation Zoom, for many the symbol of the working from home phenomenon. Employees living within 50 miles of one of its offices will have to be in the office at least two days a week, they’ve been told.

This was probably always going to happen. The pendulum clearly swung too far during Covid, prompting millions of workers to embrace a life at home, which they are now reluctant to give up primarily because it is less stressful and better for the bank account at the end of the month.

Employees understood the shift in the balance of power that had occurred, while employers were reluctant to order people back, unsure of where the red lines were legally. The Government’s flip-flopping didn’t help. Every time another order was given to stay away from the office, working patterns that were intended to be temporary became even more entrenched.

Does that mean that working from home is destined to go the way of smoking in the office? On the contrary, it may not seem like it from the fate of over-hyped flexible office provider WeWork but the world of work will probably end up being dominated by a hybrid working model in some form with the majority of people dividing their time between their old desk and one at home.

That seems sensible. There are clearly benefits to working from home at least some of the time, and not just to the employee. The decision of HSBC to downsize from its Canary Wharf skyscraper headquarters of more than two decades clearly isn’t great for the financial district. Yet, the cost-savings to be had could be huge.

Besides, if it means that the transformation of Canary Wharf into a more attractive evening destination – hosting arts, music and theatre events – and a home for the thriving biosciences ventures desperate for lab space then perhaps everyone’s a winner. If companies don’t offer some flexibility, then employees may simply go somewhere that does.

But there is clearly a balance to be struck. Home-working can be isolating, not to mention bad for productivity in cases where lazy employees are taking liberties.

Office culture on the hand fosters creativity and communication, is good for morale, and helps younger staff learn first-hand from more experienced, senior colleagues. There’s a social aspect to it as well that is good for mental well-being, and there’s a halo effect from city offices that helps to maintain whole communities of smaller businesses in the surrounding areas.

The office has been much-maligned of late but working life, and indeed the wider economy would be much poorer if everyone stayed at home, hunched behind a laptop.

