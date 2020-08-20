Lay’s Just Unveiled Chip Flavors Inspired by Greece, Mexico, Thailand, and Germany

From Best Products

Traveling is on the back burner for now, but that doesn’t mean we can’t pretend that we’re flying first class to another country, right? Lay’s is bringing the snacks with four chip flavors that will make you feel like you’re in Greece, Mexico, Thailand, and Germany. Interested? Here’s how to get them.

The new Lay’s Wavy Tzatziki, Wavy Lime & Sea Salt, Thai Basil Chili, and Beer & Brats internationally inspired flavors are super exclusive. The only way you can get them is by entering for a chance to win on social media. But don’t worry! It’s easy to enter, and the payoff will be beyond tasty.

Lay’s Wavy Tzatziki (Greece): a chip inspired by the dip mixed with yogurt, dill, garlic, and other unique spices

Lay’s Wavy Lime & Sea Salt (Mexico): a chip with a tangy and citrus combination

Lay’s Thai Basil Chili (Thailand): a chip that combines heat and sweet to replicate Thai cuisine

Lay’s Beer & Brats (Germany): a chip that combines the refreshing brew and savory brat

No travel? No problem. We’re bringing flavor to you!



Tell us if you'd rather jet away to Mexico 🇲🇽, Germany 🇩🇪, Thailand 🇹🇭, or Greece 🇬🇷, and we may send you a flavor inspired by that country! 👇 #LaysFlavorTrip pic.twitter.com/Gpvq64tiiP



— LAY'S (@LAYS) August 20, 2020

Ready to win these chips? All you have to do is reply to Lay’s on social media — including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram — and tell them which country you would most love to visit. Then, you could be surprised with a “Lay’s Flavor Trip” to Greece, Mexico, Thailand, or Germany. Not only are the flavors awesome, but look at that packaging! It says the name of the country with animated pictures of the destinations.

The giveaway starts on Aug. 20 while supplies last, so start drafting a reply to Lay’s that’s so perfect, they have no choice but to send you the limited-edition chips!

