Lay Hong Berhad (KLSE:LAYHONG) Doing What It Can To Lift Shares

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Food industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1.2x, Lay Hong Berhad (KLSE:LAYHONG) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.2x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

View our latest analysis for Lay Hong Berhad

What Does Lay Hong Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

The revenue growth achieved at Lay Hong Berhad over the last year would be more than acceptable for most companies. Perhaps the market is expecting this acceptable revenue performance to take a dive, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Lay Hong Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Lay Hong Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 11%. The latest three year period has also seen a 27% overall rise in revenue, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to shrink 2.3% in the next 12 months, the company's positive momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a bright spot for the moment.

With this information, we find it very odd that Lay Hong Berhad is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can maintain its recent positive growth rate in the face of a shrinking broader industry.

Story continues

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Lay Hong Berhad revealed that despite growing revenue over the medium-term in a shrinking industry, the P/S doesn't reflect this as it's lower than the industry average. We think potential risks might be placing significant pressure on the P/S ratio and share price. Perhaps there is some hesitation about the company's ability to stay its recent course and swim against the current of the broader industry turmoil. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors think future revenue could see a lot of volatility.

Having said that, be aware Lay Hong Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious.

If you're unsure about the strength of Lay Hong Berhad's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.