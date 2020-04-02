Lay’s Has Brought Back Its Chicken & Waffles Chips, So Consider the Entire Bag Gone

Photo credit: Lay’s

Who needs to order a real plate of chicken and waffles when you can open the bag and get the same flavor? Lay’s has brought back its Chicken & Waffles-flavored potato chips for a limited time.

If this flavor is sounding familiar, you might have seen them when it first debuted in 2013 as part of the brand’s “Do Us A Flavor” campaign. It later returned in 2017 as part of the “Flavor All Stars” campaign, a PR rep confirmed to Best Products. It has returned again, so here’s your third chance to stock up!

The chips taste like fried chicken with a hint of maple syrup flavor. The goal was to create a chip that has a perfect blend of savory and sweet. The packaging has gotten a makeover, but there’s no doubt what flavor it is!

Unlike the other times hit the market, Lay’s Chicken and Waffles chips are exclusively available at Kroger stores nationwide. The 7.75-ounce bags ($3.79) will only be on shelves for a limited time, and the last thing you want is to miss out on this flavor (again).

Lay’s never fails at bringing us fun, innovative flavors and, somehow, making a simple potato chip taste like the real thing. But we won’t question it, and we’ll just enjoy the crunchy gift in front of us.

