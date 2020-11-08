Laxmii Promotions: Kiara Advani Gives a Boho Twist to the Classic Polka Dots and We're Smitten (View Pics)

Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar are busy with their promotions for Laxmii and this includes multiple outings and truckloads of awe-inspiring fashion moments. The actors were recently in the capital to promote their upcoming horror comedy and boy, Kiara looked terrific in her outfit of the night. The Kabir Singh actress picked an indo-western attire for her appearance and she certainly nailed it to the hilt. For the ones who are obsessed with polka dots, Kiara's outfit is bound to make your eyeballs pop out. Fashion Face-Off: Kiara Advani or Diana Penty - Who Nailed this Yellow Atelier Zuhra Outfit Better?

With the help of her ace stylist, Eka Lakhani, Kiara was able to give a boho twist to the classic polka dots print and woo our hearts like never before. Kiara wore a stunning Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor saree with boho embroidered blouse and a matching waist belt to go with. She further paired her outfit with statement earrings, curled eyelashes, well-defined brows, kohled eyes and rust lips. A beautiful attempt that even had Diet Sabya's validation. Akshay Kumar Teases Kiara Advani When Asked About Her Relationship Status, Says 'Badi 'Siddhanto' Wali Ladki Hai'.

Kiara Advani for Laxmii promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara's fashion journey has been a hit and miss affair so far but we hope the actress is finally walking the right path. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, she has the potential to nail any silhouette and she should keep exploring different options. All eyes on you Kiara, we hope you don't disappoint.