Laxmii, Ludo, Soorarai Pottru, Chhalaang, His Dark Materials Season 2: What's streaming in November

It is the beginning of the month again, which indicates the digital calendar is brimming with new content, from horror comedies, fantasy shows to psychological thrillers and action extravaganzas.

We have dug deep into the abyss of OTT platforms to collate a comprehensive list of content that is available to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, the newly-launched Telugu streaming platform Aha, among several others in November.

Netflix

Miss India - 4 November

Miss India, Keerthy Suresh's second release on an OTT platform after Penguin, will see the actress take on the role of a young entrepreneur who dreams of making it big in the tea industry. Written and directed by Narendra Nath, the Telugu film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, and Nadhiya in the lead roles

Ludo - 12 November

Ludo, directed by Anurag Basu, is a dark comedy anthology featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma, Asha Negi, and Shalini Vats.

The film centres on unavoidable jeopardies of life, and follows four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey - 13 November

Netflix's upcoming Christmas feature Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey has been written and directed by David E Talbert. The musical movie features Oscar winner Forest Whitaker, Madelen Mills, and actor-singer Ricky Martin in the lead. The cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key, Phylicia Rashad, and Anika Noni Rose.

The story, set in the town of Cobbleton, follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Whitaker), whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Key) steals his most prized creation, it is up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (Mills) and a long-forgotten invention to heal old wounds. The film features original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, and 'This Day' performed by Usher and Kiana Lede.

The Crown season 4 - 15 November

The fourth chapter of Netflix's royal period drama The Crown will mark the return of Oscar winner Olivia Colman as UK monarch Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. Created by Peter Morgan, the new season will also see Emma Corrin play Princess Diana and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

Voices of Fire - 20 November

Pharrell Williams' upcoming docu-series follows the singer as he goes on a search to find the best voices to join his gospel choir in his hometown Virginia. It will see Bishop Ezekiel Williams, a musician, and Pharrell's uncle and his team of gospel leaders explore talent in the region.

Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square - 22 November

Adding to the list of Christmas specials from the streaming platform, Dolly Parton's upcoming special Christmas on The Square is about a rich woman Regina, who seeks to sell her father's land to a mall developer. However, after an encounter with a guardian angel, Regina undergoes a Grinch-like change of heart, and rekindles connections with the locals of her hometown. The special will feature 14 original songs from Parton.

The Netflix special has been directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen, and also features Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, and Jeanine Mason.

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder - 23 November

Shawn Mendes' upcoming documentary, titled In Wonder, is an intimate look at Mendes' life and journey.

Helmed by veteran music video director Grant Singer, In Wonder will likely feature footage of Mendes from his 2019 self-titled world tour that took him across the North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It was a special event selection at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Hillbilly Elegy- 24 November

Hillbilly Elegy is Ron Howard's (A Beautiful Mind, The Da Vinci Code, Rush) adaptation of JD Vance's non-fiction bestseller of the same name. The film stars Glenn Close and Amy Adams as a mother-daughter duo who try to navigate their lives through poverty, addiction, and abuse in southern Ohio.

The story is described as a modern exploration of the American Dream, and three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member, a Yale Law student, and former Marine forced to return to his hometown.

