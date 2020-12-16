Lawyers ramp up longer court hours fight with government with call for equalities watchdog probe

James Mulholland, Criminal Bar Association chair (James Mulholland)

Barristers have asked the equalities watchdog to intervene in a row with the Government over controversial plans to extend the opening hours of crown courts.

The Criminal Bar Association (CBA) is strongly opposed to extending opening hours, arguing the policy would discriminate against female lawyers as well as ethnic and religious minorities and disabled people.

The proposal – pencilled in to start in January - would see some courtrooms open from 9am to 6pm, hosting two separate jury trials each day in morning and afternoon sessions.

The CBA, through leading law firm Mishcon de Reya, has now written to the Equality and Human Rights Commission, asking it to carry out an assessment of whether Extended Opening Hours (EOH) would amount to discrimination in the workplace.

“The CBA is deeply concerned that HM Courts and Tribunal Service (HMCTS) is using the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse to drive through, without meaningful consultation, reforms to court operating hours that have previously been shown to be unworkable and discriminatory”, it said in the letter.

“The introduction of the scheme would accelerate the departure of many including junior female practitioners, in particular, from the profession.”

The CBA says a government consultation, which closed yesterday after being open for 11 working days, was “inappropriately short” and an equality impact assessment has not been disclosed.

An HMCTS presentation to the profession last week acknowledged a “knock-on” effect may be that barristers with caring responsibilities miss out on work.

EOH has been proposed to help tackle the mounting backlog of cases in the crown court, which has now reached more than 53,000.

It is said the proposal, if implemented, could deliver an extra 40 trials-a-month across ten extended hours courts when compared to regular court opening times.

HMCTS says the plan is time-limited and would be reviewed in April, with different sets of lawyers and court staff working the morning 9am to 1pm shift and an afternoon 2pm to 6pm slot.

In the consultation, it suggested lawyers can apply to remove a trial from the extended hours scheme if it would cause problems.

Father Anthony McSweeney is on trial at Southwark Crown Court

However the CBA says a plan for longer court hours has already been firmly rejected in 2018, arguing the government should look at running courts in military facilities, immigration centres, and universities as an alternative route.

In his inaugural address as the new chair of the Bar Council yesterday, Derek Sweeting QC hailed the efforts of the government, the courts, lawyers, and judges in keeping justice moving with the pandemic, but warned the next generation of lawyers could be driven away by low levels of pay and the longer opening hours plan.

“Many are leaving the profession or moving into other areas of work. Advocacy in the criminal courts is increasingly being conducted by an ageing group of criminal barristers and solicitors”, he said.

“Introducing changes to court hours that will exacerbate that trend and may well prove to be discriminatory is not a solution and certainly not one that should be contemplated without clear evidence that it is both necessary and effective.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “We have been very clear that no-one would be expected to work longer as a result of these proposed temporary changes.

“We are carefully considering the responses to the consultation and no final decisions have been made.”

