FBI starts probe into death of Black man killed by deputies

·5 min read

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The FBI launched a civil rights probe Tuesday into the death of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man killed by deputies in North Carolina, as his family released an independent autopsy showing he was shot five times, including in the back of the head.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper called for a special prosecutor as pressure built on authorities to release body camera footage of last week's shooting. A judge scheduled a hearing Wednesday to consider formal requests to make the video public.

The FBI’s Charlotte field office, which opened the civil rights investigation into Brown’s death, said in a statement that its agents planned to work closely with the Department of Justice “to determine whether federal laws were violated."

The independent autopsy was performed Sunday by a pathologist hired by Brown's family. The exam noted four wounds to the right arm and one to the head. The state’s autopsy has not been released yet.

The family's lawyers also released a copy of the death certificate, which lists the cause of death as a “penetrating gunshot wound of the head.” The certificate, signed by a paramedic services instructor who serves as a local medical examiner, describes the death as a homicide.

Brown was shot last Wednesday by deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants at his house in the North Carolina town of Elizabeth City, about 160 miles northeast of Raleigh.

The autopsy results come a day after Brown's relatives were shown a 20-second clip of footage from one deputy's body camera. Another family lawyer, Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, who viewed the video, said Monday that officers opened fire on Brown while he had his hands on the steering wheel of a car. She said the video showed Brown trying to drive away but posing no threat to officers.

Brown's son Khalil Ferebee questioned why deputies opened fire.

“Yesterday I said he was executed. This autopsy report shows me that was correct," he said Tuesday at a news conference. “It’s obvious he was trying to get away. It’s obvious. And they’re going to shoot him in the back of the head?”

The pathologist, North Carolina-based Dr. Brent Hall, noted a wound to the back of Brown’s head from an undetermined distance that penetrated his skull and brain. He said there was no exit wound.

Two shots to Brown’s right arm penetrated the skin. Two others shots to the arm grazed him. The pathologist could not determine the distance from which they were fired.

The shooting prompted days of protests and calls for justice and transparency. Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II has said multiple deputies fired shots but released few details about what happened. Seven Pasquotank County deputies have been placed on leave while the State Bureau of Investigation probes the shooting.

The governor, a Democrat, said appointing a special state prosecutor to handle the shooting case would serve the interests of justice and preserve confidence in the judicial system.

“This would help assure the community and Mr. Brown’s family that a decision on pursuing criminal charges is conducted without bias,” Cooper said in a statement.

State Attorney General Josh Stein said state law puts control of criminal prosecutions in the hands of the local district attorney, so his office cannot intervene unless asked. He said he has offered assistance to prosecutors, but has only received an acknowledgment.

“For my office to play a role in the prosecution, the District Attorney must request our assistance,” Stein said.

District Attorney Andrew Womble, who oversees Pasquotank County, did not immediately respond to an email seeking reaction comment.

Wednesday's court hearing on the video will consider petitions to release the footage, including filings by a media coalition and by the county attorney on behalf of the sheriff. A North Carolina law that took effect in 2016 allows law enforcement agencies to show body camera video privately to a victim's family, but it generally requires a court to approve any public release.

It's not clear how soon a judge could rule or how quickly the video would be released if the release is approved. In similar cases, it has sometimes taken weeks for the full legal process to play out.

The slow movement has prompted an outcry from protesters, the family's lawyers and racial justice advocates, who noted that law enforcement agencies in other states have moved faster. In Columbus, Ohio, the day before Brown was shot, body camera footage was released within hours of an officer fatally shooting a 16-year-old Black girl who was swinging a knife at another girl.

Democrats in the North Carolina General Assembly filed a measure this month proposing that body camera video be released within 48 hours unless a law enforcement agency asks a court to delay its distribution. But the legislation faces long odds with the GOP controlling both chambers of the Legislature.

A key Republican lawmaker, state Sen. Danny Britt, issued a statement saying GOP lawmakers are open to considering improvements to the current law. But with a hearing set for Wednesday, he said, the process has had little time to unfold.

___

Drew reported from Durham, North Carolina. Associated Press Writer Gary D. Robertson in Raleigh contributed to this report.

Ben Finley And Jonathan Drew, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Bucks offering COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible fans attending May 2 game

    If you're going to see the Bucks play the Nets on Sunday, you can get your vaccine while you're at the game.

  • Russell Westbrook got brutally honest after breaking Wilt Chamberlain's triple-double record

    Westbrook feels like the fans and the media take his talent for granted.

  • Former Maple Leafs all-star Miroslav Frycer dies at 61

    Czech league team Orli Znojmo, where Frycer had been head coach since 2018, said on its website Tuesday that Frycer died after an unspecified brief illness.

  • NHL officially inks 7-year deal with Turner Sports, ending NBC run

    The league and Turner Sports on Tuesday announced a seven-year agreement that begins next season.

  • Frederik Andersen on when he'll return for Maple Leafs

    Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen updates his injury status and when he could return to play.

  • Kevin Love completely quits, hands Raptors 3-pointer with terrible turnover

    Clearly, Kevin Love isn't happy with how things are going in Cleveland.

  • Former NFL linebacker Geno Hayes dies of liver disease at 33

    Geno Hayes was diagnosed with chronic liver disease two years ago and entered hospice care at his mother's home last week.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    A pair of Champions League semifinals get underway, with key clashes in Premier League and Serie A as well.

  • Chris Weidman: ‘Anyone saying I celebrated when Anderson Silva’s leg snapped is entirely wrong’

    Chris Weidman clarifies what happened at UFC 168 in response to critics claiming karma after his own gruesome leg break at UFC 261.

  • Every goal from Real Madrid's quest for 14th Champions League

    French striker Karim Benzema has lead Real Madrid's charge towards yet another Champions League final.

  • Jorge Masvidal: 'I am a fan' of Kamaru Usman's knockout punch at UFC 261

    Masvidal is 'a fan' of the punch that knocked him out.

  • Man jailed 3 years for impersonating Conor McGregor while dealing drugs

    Police found boric acid, business cards for “McGregor Enterprise” and a meat cleaver on Mark Nye — who is not Conor McGregor, believe it or not.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Julio Jones rumors, why Lance to SF makes sense & Williams may be best RB in the class of '21

    Andy Behrens is joined by NBC Sports Edge's Thor Nystrom to talk about the Julio Jones rumors, the first round QBs, and the running back shooting up draft boards.

  • People are tuning in more than ever to watch women's sports — when will investors catch up?

    Kentucky's victory in the NCAA women's volleyball championship was the most-viewed show on ESPN2 this month.

  • Christian Pulisic becomes first USMNT player to score in Champions League semifinals (video)

    He's also the first to score against Real Madrid, and now the USMNT's all-time leading Champions League scorer.

  • Washington Football Team and Beth Wilkinson at odds over unveiling details in past sexual harassment lawsuit

    Beth Wilkinson was hired by Dan Snyder to investigate the Washington Football Team's culture and conduct.

  • March Madness betting: Nevada, other states, report enormous betting handles and revenue in March

    In a wild NCAA tournament, the real winners were the sportsbooks.

  • Chicharito thrilled with hot start, youth soccer initiative

    LOS ANGELES — With five goals in only two games, Javier Hernández is off to a spectacular start to his second year with the LA Galaxy. Chicharito’s rebound from a rough MLS debut season is going splendidly, and now the Mexican superstar is sharing his good fortune by joining an initiative to fund soccer development in underserved U.S. communities, including two respected youth organizations in Los Angeles. The cause is dear to the heart of Hernández, even though he grew up in Mexico as the scion of two generations of soccer greats. Chicharito knows what the sport did for him in his relatively privileged position, and he wants to share his passion with less-advantaged players in his new soccer home. “Man, I'm living the dream,” Hernández told The Associated Press. “I'm so grateful to be here, and I don't want to forget that I'm only human. There's no fame, no money that can make me more valuable than any other human, but I'm grateful to enjoy being here, to live and to become the best version of myself. I just want to live and to grow, and I want to help other people.” Hernández is taking a prominent role with “Team of Champions,” a charitable initiative backed by PepsiCo to invest in soccer in Latino and Black communities across the nation. The initiative will provide everything from equipment and playing opportunities to coaching and mentoring. It's one part of a commitment of more than $570 million over the next five years by PepsiCo to benefit Black and Hispanic businesses, but it's also a personal passion for Hernández, who intends to be more than a spokesman for the causes that move him. “I am conscious about the position I'm in, and I've achieved things I couldn't even dream about sometimes,” Hernández said. “I've been very lucky, very fortunate, and I'm very grateful. I want to share it with others and let them have the same opportunities that I already probably had. I also want to share the fact that if I did it, anyone can do it." Only one player in MLS history had ever done what was accomplished in the first two games of the new season by Chicharito. Hernández won his second consecutive MLS Player of the Week award on Monday after following up his two-goal performance at Inter Miami in the season opener with a hat trick at home last weekend against the New York Red Bulls. Only Houston's Brian Ching (2006) had ever scored five goals in two games to start an MLS season. Chicharito is in position to score many more goals under new coach Greg Vanney and in a new offensive attack that looks much better suited to getting the most out of its star up front. It's an abrupt, enormous change from last season, when Hernández scored only two goals in 12 matches during an injury-plagued season he called the most difficult year of his life when compounded with the coronavirus pandemic. Hernández's honesty and frankness about his struggles last season were remarkable, but with an off-season of adjustment and a new coach staff, things are looking up for both the Galaxy and their star forward. “It was quite difficult in my life in my first year here in the U.S., but now I’m really enjoying it,” Chicharito said with a laugh. “Really, I love it. Sometimes I speak more Spanish than English when I’m going around. I feel like a better version of myself.” That's why Chicharito is particularly grateful for the local connections within Team of Champions. The initiative is helping two Los Angeles-area organizations: Spartan Wolves, which gives less-privileged kids access to elite athletic training and academic preparation; and Tudela FC LA, an all-girls club pursuing full gender equity in youth soccer. Hernández's fondness for Los Angeles and its vast Latino community began well before he signed with the Galaxy, thanks to his starring role with the Mexican national team. El Tri plays regular international matches at the Rose Bowl, where it is invariably greeted as the home team. The chance to give back to soccer-loving youth in his new home was particularly appealing to Chicharito. “You can feel the love of soccer in this city, in the Latino community here,” Hernández said. “The culture here in soccer has always been amazing. Even my dad told me when they came here and played the USA, everybody loved them. ... To me, this is a city of opportunities. Whatever you want to do, if you're passionate about it, this city will help you.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • Kentucky Derby 2021: Post positions, latest odds

    The post positions for the 147th Kentucky Derby have been decided.