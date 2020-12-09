Lawyers offer closing arguments in Wilbur Dedam sex assault retrial

Lawyers offered closing arguments Wednesday in Miramichi for the retrial of former Esgenoôpetitj First Nation chief Wilbur Dedam on sex-related charges.

Dedam faces six charges of sexual interference and sexual assault between 1977 and 1985.

There are three victims who allege Dedam committed various sexual acts, including one who was 12 during some of the assaults.

"These assaults went on for years, they were numerous in nature, but similar in nature," Crown prosecutor Melanie MacAulay said in her closing statement about the allegations involving one of the victims.

Michael Lacy, one of the lawyers representing Dedam, argued there were inconsistencies in testimony of the alleged victims that makes their evidence unreliable or incredible.

"The court cannot be sufficiently sure that Mr. Dedam committed the acts alleged," Lacy said.

MacAulay, speaking about the testimony of one of the alleged victims, said she offered details about clothing worn by Dedam, the placement of furniture in Dedam's house and locations of the sexual assaults.

"She provides detail that just simply rings true," MacAulay said.

The Crown said inconsistencies were on "peripheral issues," though Lacy said the inconsistencies should raise concerns about credibility of the witness evidence.

Lawyers focused on issues around memory, such as a statement one victim told to police that she had "just remembered" Dedam kept track of her menstrual cycle, but then testified that she had remembered everything all along.

A publication ban prevents reporting anything that would identify the victims.

Shane Magee/CBC

The trial by judge alone began in mid-October in Miramichi with evidence presented over about two weeks.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Thomas Christie is scheduled to issue his ruling Feb. 26.

Dedam served as chief of Esgenoôpetitj, formerly known as Burnt Church, northeast of Miramichi, on and off for about 30 years.

Dedam was convicted by a jury on six sex-related offences by a jury in Miramichi in 2016. In 2018, the conviction was set aside by the Court of Appeal and a new trial ordered.

That trial, held in Burton, ended in mistrial in late 2019.

Dedam was in present in court Wednesday, though his lawyers T.J. Burke and Lacy appeared by video and phone.