Lawyers for family of Breonna Taylor demand that Kentucky AG release grand jury transcripts

Days after learning that no Louisville police officers would be charged with homicide in the death of Breonna Taylor, lawyers for the woman’s family called on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release the transcripts of the grand jury proceedings.

“Breonna Taylor’s entire family is heartbroken, devastated, outraged and confused as to what Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron presented to the grand jury,” civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump said at a Friday morning news conference in Louisville. “Did he present any evidence on Breonna Taylor’s behalf? Or did he make a unilateral decision to put his thumb on the scales of justice to try to exonerate and justify the killing of Breonna Taylor by these police officers?”

Transcripts of grand jury proceedings are typically kept private, but Crump believes they may help shed light on Cameron’s decision to forgo homicide charges.

This week a grand jury in Jefferson County, Ky., indicted former Louisville police detective Brett Hankison on charges of wanton endangerment for firing his handgun into nearby apartments on the night of the shooting in March. The other two officers involved in the case, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, were not charged for their role in Taylor’s death.

The indictment drew outrage from those who had expected homicide charges to be brought against the officers.

“They murdered Breonna Taylor,” activist Tamika Mallory said Friday, “and until those officers are fired from this department. I promise you. I promise you. We will continue to make these streets hot.”

Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder terminated Hankison on June 19, alleging he “blindly” fired 10 rounds into Taylor’s apartment. The other two officers were placed on administrative leave.

Cameron, who on Wednesday announced the indictment filed against Hankison, declined to provide details about the grand jury proceeding, telling reporters that the proceedings are done in secret.

A spokeswoman for Cameron’s office told Yahoo News on Friday that the attorney general understands that the outcome of the grand jury proceedings was not what Taylor’s family had hoped.

“Regarding today’s statements at the press conference,” the statement said, “everyone is entitled to their opinion, but prosecutors and Grand Jury members are bound by the facts and by the law. Attorney General Cameron is committed to doing everything he can to ensure the integrity of the prosecution before him and continue fulfilling his ethical obligations both as a prosecutor and as a partner in the ongoing federal investigation.”

Taylor, 26, died after police tried to enter her residence on March 13 while she and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were sleeping. Louisville officials said officers executed a no-knock warrant at the home, but claim that they knocked anyway and announced themselves before breaking down the door, according to a statement from the city.

Walker said he heard a pounding at the door but didn’t hear police announce themselves, the city said. Walker fired and hit Mattingly in the thigh, according to Cameron. The officers all returned fire.

“Evidence shows that officers both knocked and announced their presence,” Cameron said Wednesday, adding that after Walker fired his gun, police responded with 22 shots of their own. A ballistic analysis, Cameron said Wednesday, determined that a shot by Cosgrove killed Taylor.

Hankison fired his weapon 10 times, Cameron said, sending bullets into apartments adjacent to Taylor’s. At the time of the incident, three residents in those apartments were home.

“There is no conclusive evidence that any bullets fired from Hankison’s weapon struck Miss Taylor,” Cameron said.

The warrant that brought the officers to Taylor’s apartment was part of an investigation into a drug trafficking suspect, who is Taylor’s former boyfriend, the Associated Press reported.