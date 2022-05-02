Lawyers for ex-police officer Aaron Dean ask to delay trial due to attorney’s illness

The attorneys for the former Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson filed a motion Monday seeking to delay Aaron Dean’s trial once again due to the poor health of his lead attorney.

The murder trial for Dean is scheduled to begin May 16 and has already been delayed multiple times. However, attorneys Bob Gill and Miles Brisette asked the court to delay the trial again because Dean’s lead attorney, Jim Lane, is seriously ill.

The motion was filed Monday as the court began hearing arguments on a separate motion from the defense, in which Dean’s attorneys are requesting the trial be moved out of Tarrant County. The motion for a continuance said the trial must be delayed due to Lane’s “serious health issues” because he is not able to participate in trial preparation or court proceedings.

The motion also says state prosecutors filed “significant new discovery materials” in the last few days, and Dean’s defense does not have enough time to review the new information before the trial.

The motion does not give a clear timeline for when the defense would be prepared to go forward with the trial.

“It is unknown at this time when Mr. Lane will be able to return to his practice,” the motion says.

Lane is expected to be able to return at some point in the future, the motion says, and “This case should be continued to a future ppint (sic) when Mr. Lane is available to adequately prepare for trial and competently defend Mr. Dean at trial and fully render effective assistance of counsel as guaranteed by our constitutions.”

According to the motion, Lane is the lead attorney for Dean because of Lane’s “substantial and unrivaled experience in defending similar cases.”

The defense team needs Lane’s “experience, leadership and participation” in order to interview additional expert witnesses, “spot issues and deal with them in preparation” for the trial and “to develop coherent trial strategy for the defense of this case,” the motion says.

“Requiring Mr. Dean to proceed to pretrial hearings, jury selection and to trial without the services of Mr. Lane would deprive Mr. Dean of the attorney of his choosing and deprive him of his right to effective assistance of counsel,” the motion says.

It is unclear whether Judge David C. Hagerman with hear arguments on that motion Monday or when he will rule on it.