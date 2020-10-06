Lawyer At White House COVID-Cluster Event Spoke Later To Group Fighting Mail-In Votes

A prominent conservative attorney who attended a White House event linked to a cluster of COVID-19 infections was the featured speaker days later at a conference fighting to restrict mail-in voting.

Cleta Mitchell, a partner in the politically connected law firm Foley & Lardner, was photographed without a face mask and failing to social distance at both the Sept. 26 White House event celebrating the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett and the FreedomWorks “Election Protection Summit” that began on Friday with a reception.

At the Rose Garden event, Mitchell sat in the row behind former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and was seen with White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. Both have since tested positive for the coronavirus. Mitchell also was photographed near Attorney General William Barr, who has gone into self-quarantine.

Still, Mitchell attended the weekend FreedomWorks conference in Washington and was a key speaker. She told HuffPost that she first heard that Conway and Christie had tested positive as the conference was winding down on Saturday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people exposed to COVID-19 to isolate themselves for 14 days. FreedomWorks did not respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Events like the Rose Garden celebration and the FreedomWorks conference threaten to extend the reach of the coronavirus as it spreads through the upper reaches of the GOP, sickening President Donald Trump, members of his administration and at least three senators. Mitchell’s connection to both events was first reported by Wisconsin watchdog group Documented, which probes corporate influence on public policy.

View photos Arrow points to attorney Cleta Mitchell in the crowd at the Rose Garden event Sept. 26 celebrating the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett. (Courtesy Documented) More

View photos Lawyer Cleta Mitchell at the Sept. 26 Rose Garden event with former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who announced days later that she had tested positive, and Attorney General Bill Barr, who has since gone into self-quarantine. (Courtesy Documented) More

At least 17 people who either attended the White House event or were in contact with guests have since been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, on Monday called the Rose Garden ceremony the kind of “dangerous situation” medical officials...

