Lawyer for Mississippi abortion clinic in Supreme Court case tapped for federal judgeship

The lawyer who represented the Mississippi clinic central to the Supreme Court case overturning Roe v. Wade has been nominated to a federal appeals court judgeship by President Joe Biden.

Julie Rikelman, U.S. litigation director for the Center for Reproductive Rights, was put forth Friday as a nominee for the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is based in Boston.

The abortion rights lawyer argued for Jackson Women’s Health in Dobbs v. Jackson, which tested a Mississippi law that banned abortions after 15 weeks.

"Without viability, there will be no stopping point," Rikelman argued before the high court. "States will rush to ban abortion at virtually any point in pregnancy."

The Supreme Court ruled against the Mississippi clinic 6-3 in June. In a 5-4 decision, the high court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion.

Reproductive rights groups lauded her nomination Friday.

"Restoring our democracy and abortion access will require judges who will defend justice and secure our rights," the National Women's Law Center tweeted Friday. "Julie Rikelman is the champion we need for a federal judiciary seat."

Roe's demise: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, eliminating constitutional right to abortion

"Having experts with demonstrable records of standing up for abortion rights like Julie Rikelman in the judicial branch will serve as a critical defense against future attacks on our rights," NARAL Pro-Choice America wrote in a statement Friday.

A graduate of Harvard Law School and Harvard College, Rikelman clerked for Judge Morton Greenberg of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and Judge Dana Fabe of the Alaska Supreme Court, according to her Center for Reproductive Rights bio. She previously worked as vice president of litigation for NBC Universal.

Rikelman was recommended alongside eight other nominees and a ninth associate judge whom Biden intends to nominate.

Among them are Judge Daniel Calabretta, who would become the first openly LGBT judge to serve on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California if confirmed, and Judge Rita F. Lin, who would become the first Chinese American woman to serve on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Abortion rights lawyer in Dobbs case nominated for federal judgeship