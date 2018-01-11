Lawyer: Minnesota's Lynch denies sexual misconduct claims

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota basketball standout Reggie Lynch ''categorically denies'' allegations of sexual assault lodged against him by two women, his lawyer said Wednesday.

Attorney Ryan Pacyga also said at a news conference that the 23-year-old senior center never had sexual contact with either woman.

The university's Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action office recommended Lynch's expulsion Jan. 3 after finding him responsible for sexual misconduct in an alleged assault off campus April 7, 2016.

The office issued that finding the same day as a separate recommendation that he be suspended and barred from campus until Aug. 1, 2020, for sexual misconduct in an unrelated incident alleged to have happened three weeks later. In that case, a woman said he assaulted her on April 28, 2016, in his Roy Wilkins Hall dorm room, according to documents from the EOAA office. Lynch, who has not played since Jan. 3, has appealed in both cases.

''Reggie Lynch categorically denies all of these allegations. In both instances,'' Pacyga said.

Reading from the university's reports, which have not been made public, Pacyga said one woman accused Lynch of digital penetration while the other accused him of full intercourse and oral sex. He said Lynch cooperated with the university's investigation even though he had the right to remain silent.

Neither incident was reported to law enforcement at the time, Pacyga said, and he said he wasn't aware of any active law enforcement investigations against Lynch. If either one had been reported, he said, police could have conducted a proper investigation and gathered physical evidence and looked for DNA. But because of the 18-month delay in reporting the allegations to the university, he said, the case comes down to ''he said, she said.''