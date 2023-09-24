Lawyer for Manitoba Sio Silica sand mine puts little stock in Springfield referendum results

A lawyer for Sio Silica says the Alberta-based company is putting little stock or faith into an independent referendum in which more than 95% of those who voted said they were opposed to a silica sand mine being built in the RM of Springfield.

“The results appear to be skewed and totally unreliable,” MLT Aikins lawyer James Mercury said in an email.

Mercury is currently representing Sio Silica, a company that wants to build a silica sand mine in Springfield near the community of Vivian, east of Winnipeg.

The proposed mine has been at the centre of growing conflict in the community, as some who live near Vivian believe the mine could pose a threat to groundwater and drinking water in the area.

In August, Mark Miller and Andy Kuczynski, two Springfield councillors opposed to the project, started an independent telephone referendum asking citizens to vote in favour or in opposition to the project, and said earlier this week that so far approximately 96% of those who have voted were opposed to the mine.

According to Kuczynski, since the referendum first opened back in August, it had received 4,581 votes opposed to the mine, and just 171 in favour, as of Tuesday of this week.

But the referendum was not sanctioned or supported by any other members of Springfield council, or the RM’s administration, a fact that was noted by Mercury in his email, as he said it could not be trusted because “it was apparently organized and administered without the approval or oversight of the Municipality.”

Miller said on Friday that although there could be “variables” in any poll or referendum, he believes Sio Silcai can’t ignore the overwhelming number of people who voted in opposition, and he said he is now “encouraging” Sio Silica to conduct their own research about attitudes towards the mine in the community.

“We would challenge anyone to do any poll or public engagement and get 96%,” Miller said. “If they want to do their own poll we would welcome it, in fact we would encourage it, and I have no doubt the results would be similar to what we saw.”

With a population of 17,489 as of a 2022 census, Miller was also asked if he has any concerns that so far less than half of Springfield residents have voted in the referendum.

“You’re never going to get 100% in any poll or election or survey, it simply doesn’t happen,” he said. “But even if the numbers were close to 100% who voted we still believe the opposition would far outweigh the support.

“People want to protect their water at all costs.”

Miller and Kuczynski are now planning to present the findings of the referendum at a council meeting next week.

Plans have been in the works for about four years for Sio Silica to build the silica mine and processing plant near Vivian, and initial plans say the facility would extract ultra-pure silica sand from up to 7,700 wells over 24 years, which can be used in the production of solar panels, batteries, and semiconductors.

Springfield’s previous council voted against construction of the facility, but that decision was overruled by the provincial Municipal Board, which told Springfield they must amend their bylaws to move the project forward.

A June 13 council meeting, where councillors were supposed to vote on zoning and bylaw changes for the project, was adjourned early after several citizens confronted Springfield councillors, leaving Springfield Mayor Patrick Therrien to say he was concerned for the safety of some on council. RCMP were also called to the meeting but there were no arrests.

A final decision now lies with the province and is dependent on a Clean Environment Commission (CEC) Report the province received in June, and Environment and Climate Minister Kevin Klein promised the province would take its time to study the report before making its decision.

Both Miller and Kuczynski were also recently threatened with legal action for their ongoing opposition to the mine, and for voting against a development agreement related to the project during a June Springfield council meeting.

Lawyers for Sio Silica said in a letter dated Aug. 11 the two councillors “pursued every conceivable option to delay the re-zoning and development agreement as it served their personal, political and/or strategic interests to do so.”

The letter goes on to say that the delays will result in “millions of dollars in incremental delay costs” and that legal action could result in “vicarious liability for the municipality.”

Springfield Mayor Patrick Therrien did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

