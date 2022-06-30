Lawyer for convicted Paris attacker questions harsh sentence

  • FILE - A woman is evacuated from the Bataclan concert hall after a shooting on Nov. 13, 2015 in Paris. The historic trial in Paris of 20 men suspected of critical roles in the Islamic State massacres that killed 130 people in 2015 has ended this week with verdicts against the defendants in France's worst peacetime attack expected on Wednesday June 29. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
    FILE - A woman is evacuated from the Bataclan concert hall after a shooting on Nov. 13, 2015 in Paris. The historic trial in Paris of 20 men suspected of critical roles in the Islamic State massacres that killed 130 people in 2015 has ended this week with verdicts against the defendants in France's worst peacetime attack expected on Wednesday June 29. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
  • Lawyers and trial goers gather outside the court house after the verdict in Paris Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The lone survivor of a team of Islamic State extremists was convicted Wednesday of murder and other charges and sentenced to life in prison without parole in the 2015 bombings and shootings across Paris that killed 130 people in the deadliest peacetime attacks in French history. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
    Lawyers and trial goers gather outside the court house after the verdict in Paris Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The lone survivor of a team of Islamic State extremists was convicted Wednesday of murder and other charges and sentenced to life in prison without parole in the 2015 bombings and shootings across Paris that killed 130 people in the deadliest peacetime attacks in French history. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
  • FILE - This undated image made available by Belgium Federal Police shows Salah Abdeslam, the leading suspect and the only surviving member of the nine-member attacking team that terrorized Paris, in Paris on Nov. 13, 2015. The historic trial in Paris of 20 men suspected of critical roles in the Islamic State massacres that killed 130 people in 2015 has ended this week with verdicts against the defendants in France's worst peacetime attack expected on Wednesday June 29. (Belgium Federal Police via AP, File)
    FILE - This undated image made available by Belgium Federal Police shows Salah Abdeslam, the leading suspect and the only surviving member of the nine-member attacking team that terrorized Paris, in Paris on Nov. 13, 2015. The historic trial in Paris of 20 men suspected of critical roles in the Islamic State massacres that killed 130 people in 2015 has ended this week with verdicts against the defendants in France's worst peacetime attack expected on Wednesday June 29. (Belgium Federal Police via AP, File)
  • FILE - A victim under a blanket lays dead outside the Bataclan theater in Paris, Nov. 13, 2015. The historic trial in Paris of 20 men suspected of critical roles in the Islamic State massacres that killed 130 people in 2015 has ended this week with verdicts against the defendants in France's worst peacetime attack expected on Wednesday June 29. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)
    FILE - A victim under a blanket lays dead outside the Bataclan theater in Paris, Nov. 13, 2015. The historic trial in Paris of 20 men suspected of critical roles in the Islamic State massacres that killed 130 people in 2015 has ended this week with verdicts against the defendants in France's worst peacetime attack expected on Wednesday June 29. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)
  • FILE - An investigator works outside the Bataclan concert hall, Nov. 14, 2015 in Paris. The historic trial in Paris of 20 men suspected of critical roles in the Islamic State massacres that killed 130 people in 2015 has ended this week with verdicts against the defendants in France's worst peacetime attack expected on Wednesday June 29. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
    FILE - An investigator works outside the Bataclan concert hall, Nov. 14, 2015 in Paris. The historic trial in Paris of 20 men suspected of critical roles in the Islamic State massacres that killed 130 people in 2015 has ended this week with verdicts against the defendants in France's worst peacetime attack expected on Wednesday June 29. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
  • Lawyers and other people queue outide the special court room Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in Paris. The lone survivor of the Islamic State extremist team that attacked Paris in 2015 has proclaimed his radicalism, wept, apologized to victims and pleaded with judges to forgive his "mistakes." For victims' families and survivors of the attacks, the trial for Salah Abdeslam and suspected accomplices has been excruciating yet crucial in their quest for justice and closure. The court will hand down its verdict Wednesday. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
    Lawyers and other people queue outide the special court room Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in Paris. The lone survivor of the Islamic State extremist team that attacked Paris in 2015 has proclaimed his radicalism, wept, apologized to victims and pleaded with judges to forgive his "mistakes." For victims' families and survivors of the attacks, the trial for Salah Abdeslam and suspected accomplices has been excruciating yet crucial in their quest for justice and closure. The court will hand down its verdict Wednesday. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
  • Salah Abdeslam's lawyers Olivia Ronen, right, and Martin Vettes arrive at the court room Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in Paris. Over the course of an extraordinary nine-month trial, the lone survivor of the Islamic State extremist team that attacked Paris in 2015 has proclaimed his radicalism, wept, apologized to victims and pleaded with judges to forgive his "mistakes." For victims' families and survivors of the attacks, the trial for Salah Abdeslam and suspected accomplices has been excruciating yet crucial in their quest for justice and closure. At long last, the court will hand down its verdict Wednesday. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
    Salah Abdeslam's lawyers Olivia Ronen, right, and Martin Vettes arrive at the court room Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in Paris. Over the course of an extraordinary nine-month trial, the lone survivor of the Islamic State extremist team that attacked Paris in 2015 has proclaimed his radicalism, wept, apologized to victims and pleaded with judges to forgive his "mistakes." For victims' families and survivors of the attacks, the trial for Salah Abdeslam and suspected accomplices has been excruciating yet crucial in their quest for justice and closure. At long last, the court will hand down its verdict Wednesday. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
  • FILE - Sept.8, 2021 file sketch shows key defendant Salah Abdeslam, right, and Mohamed Abrini in the special courtroom built for the 2015 attacks trial. Salah Abdeslam is one of 10 attackers who set out Nov. 13, 2015 wearing explosives vests for a series of coordinated attacks. For charges including terrorist murder and kidnapping, he faces up to life in prison. For charges including complicity to terrorist murder, Mohamed Abrini risks up to a life sentence. A total of 20 people are facing a verdict Wednesday June 29, 2022 over the 2015 Paris attacks by Islamic State extremists that killed 130 people. (Noelle Herrenschmidt via AP, File)
    FILE - Sept.8, 2021 file sketch shows key defendant Salah Abdeslam, right, and Mohamed Abrini in the special courtroom built for the 2015 attacks trial. Salah Abdeslam is one of 10 attackers who set out Nov. 13, 2015 wearing explosives vests for a series of coordinated attacks. For charges including terrorist murder and kidnapping, he faces up to life in prison. For charges including complicity to terrorist murder, Mohamed Abrini risks up to a life sentence. A total of 20 people are facing a verdict Wednesday June 29, 2022 over the 2015 Paris attacks by Islamic State extremists that killed 130 people. (Noelle Herrenschmidt via AP, File)
  • FILE - A woman pays respect to the victims, outside the Bataclan concert hall, which was a site of last Friday's attacks, in Paris, Nov. 17, 2015. The historic trial in Paris of 20 men suspected of critical roles in the Islamic State massacres that killed 130 people in 2015 has ended this week with verdicts against the defendants in France's worst peacetime attack expected on Wednesday June 29. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
    FILE - A woman pays respect to the victims, outside the Bataclan concert hall, which was a site of last Friday's attacks, in Paris, Nov. 17, 2015. The historic trial in Paris of 20 men suspected of critical roles in the Islamic State massacres that killed 130 people in 2015 has ended this week with verdicts against the defendants in France's worst peacetime attack expected on Wednesday June 29. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
  • FILE - Rescue workers tend to victims outside a cafe in Paris, Nov. 13, 2015. The historic trial in Paris of 20 men suspected of critical roles in the Islamic State massacres that killed 130 people in 2015 has ended this week with verdicts against the defendants in France's worst peacetime attack expected on Wednesday June 29. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon, file)
    FILE - Rescue workers tend to victims outside a cafe in Paris, Nov. 13, 2015. The historic trial in Paris of 20 men suspected of critical roles in the Islamic State massacres that killed 130 people in 2015 has ended this week with verdicts against the defendants in France's worst peacetime attack expected on Wednesday June 29. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon, file)
  • Salah Abdeslam's lawyers Olivia Ronen, right, and Martin Vettes arrive at the court room Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in Paris. Over the course of an extraordinary nine-month trial, the lone survivor of the Islamic State extremist team that attacked Paris in 2015 has proclaimed his radicalism, wept, apologized to victims and pleaded with judges to forgive his "mistakes." For victims' families and survivors of the attacks, the trial for Salah Abdeslam and suspected accomplices has been excruciating yet crucial in their quest for justice and closure. At long last, the court will hand down its verdict Wednesday. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
    Salah Abdeslam's lawyers Olivia Ronen, right, and Martin Vettes arrive at the court room Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in Paris. Over the course of an extraordinary nine-month trial, the lone survivor of the Islamic State extremist team that attacked Paris in 2015 has proclaimed his radicalism, wept, apologized to victims and pleaded with judges to forgive his "mistakes." For victims' families and survivors of the attacks, the trial for Salah Abdeslam and suspected accomplices has been excruciating yet crucial in their quest for justice and closure. At long last, the court will hand down its verdict Wednesday. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
  • Police officers walk past the the special court room in Paris Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The lone survivor of a team of Islamic State extremists was convicted Wednesday of murder and other charges and sentenced to life in prison without parole in the 2015 bombings and shootings across Paris that killed 130 people in the deadliest peacetime attacks in French history. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
    Police officers walk past the the special court room in Paris Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The lone survivor of a team of Islamic State extremists was convicted Wednesday of murder and other charges and sentenced to life in prison without parole in the 2015 bombings and shootings across Paris that killed 130 people in the deadliest peacetime attacks in French history. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
  • Lawyers and trial goers gather outside the special court room after the verdict in Paris Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The lone survivor of a team of Islamic State extremists was convicted Wednesday of murder and other charges and sentenced to life in prison without parole in the 2015 bombings and shootings across Paris that killed 130 people in the deadliest peacetime attacks in French history. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
    Lawyers and trial goers gather outside the special court room after the verdict in Paris Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The lone survivor of a team of Islamic State extremists was convicted Wednesday of murder and other charges and sentenced to life in prison without parole in the 2015 bombings and shootings across Paris that killed 130 people in the deadliest peacetime attacks in French history. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
  • FILE - A person is evacuated after a shooting, outside the Bataclan theater in Paris, Nov. 14, 2015. The historic trial in Paris of 20 men suspected of critical roles in the Islamic State massacres that killed 130 people in 2015 has ended this week with verdicts against the defendants in France's worst peacetime attack expected on Wednesday June 29. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
    FILE - A person is evacuated after a shooting, outside the Bataclan theater in Paris, Nov. 14, 2015. The historic trial in Paris of 20 men suspected of critical roles in the Islamic State massacres that killed 130 people in 2015 has ended this week with verdicts against the defendants in France's worst peacetime attack expected on Wednesday June 29. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
  • Arthur Deouveaux survivor of the Bataclan attack and president of life for Paris association speaks to the media after the verdict in Paris Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The lone survivor of a team of Islamic State extremists was convicted Wednesday of murder and other charges and sentenced to life in prison without parole in the 2015 bombings and shootings across Paris that killed 130 people in the deadliest peacetime attacks in French history. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
    Arthur Deouveaux survivor of the Bataclan attack and president of life for Paris association speaks to the media after the verdict in Paris Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The lone survivor of a team of Islamic State extremists was convicted Wednesday of murder and other charges and sentenced to life in prison without parole in the 2015 bombings and shootings across Paris that killed 130 people in the deadliest peacetime attacks in French history. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY, JEFFREY SCHAEFFER and BARBARA SURK
PARIS (AP) — The lawyer for the only surviving attacker from the November 2015 terrorist massacre in Paris criticized her client's murder conviction and life prison sentence without the possibility of parole, saying Thursday the verdict “raises serious questions.”

Salah Abdeslam, the chief suspect in the Islamic State attacks on the Bataclan theater, Paris cafes and France’s national stadium that killed 130 people, was found guilty Wednesday of murder and attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise, among other charges.

His lawyer, Olivia Ronen, argued throughout a marathon trial of Abdeslam and 19 other men that her client had not detonated his explosives-packed vest and hadn’t killed anyone the night of the deadliest peacetime attacks in French history,

Abdeslam, a 32-year-old Belgian, was given the most severe sentence possible in France for murder and that “raises serious questions," Ronen said in an interview with public radio station France Inter.

During his trial testimony, Abdeslam told a special terrorist court in Paris that he was a last- minute addition to the nine-member explosives squad that spread out across the French capital on Nov. 13, 2015 to launch the coordinated attacks at multiple sites.

Abdeslam said he walked into a bar with explosives strapped to his body but changed his mind and disabled the detonator. He said he could not kill people “singing and dancing.”

The court found that Abdeslam's explosives vest malfunctioned, dismissing his claim that he decided not to follow through with his part of the attack because of a change of heart.

The other nine attackers either blew themselves up or were killed by police. The worst carnage was in the Bataclan. Three gunmen burst into the venue, firing indiscriminately. Ninety people died within minutes. Hundreds were held hostage – some gravely injured – for hours before then-President Francois Hollande ordered the theatre stormed.

Abdeslam was nowhere near the Bataclan at any time that night, defense lawyer Ronen said, suggesting he therefore did not deserve France’s most severe murder sentence possible.

“We have condemned a person we know was not at the Bataclan as if he was there,” Ronen said. “That raises serious questions.” She did not say if Abdeslam would appeal the verdict and sentence.

The sentence of life without parole has only been given four times in the country, for crimes related to rape and murder of minors.

The special terrorism court also convicted 19 other men involved in the attacks.

Of the other defendants, 18 were given various terrorism-related convictions, and one was convicted on a lesser fraud charge. Some were given life sentences; others walked free after being sentenced to time served.

They have 10 days to appeal.

Surk reported from Nice, France. Associated Press writers Alex Turnbull, Oleg Cetinic and Masha Macpherson in Paris contributed to this report.

