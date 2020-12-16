LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST ZSAN, ICPT and TILE - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)
Class Period : February 13, 2017 - September 30, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 28, 2020
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's clinical results reflected differences in zolmitriptan exposures observed between subjects receiving different lots; (2) pharmocokinetic studies submitted in connection with the Company's New Drug Application included patients exhibiting unexpected high plasma concentrations of zolmitriptan; (3) as a result of the foregoing differences among patient results, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was reasonably likely to require further studies to support regulatory approval of the Company's lead product candidate, Qtrypta; (4) as a result, regulatory approval of Qtrypta was reasonably likely to be delayed; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)
Class Period : September 28, 2019 - October 7, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : January 4, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of safety concerns associated with the use of Ocaliva (obeticholic acid (“OCA”)), Intercept's lead product candidate, in treating primary biliary cholangitis; (ii) the foregoing increased the likelihood of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") investigation into Ocaliva's development, thereby jeopardizing Ocaliva's continued marketability and the sustainability of its sales; (iii) any purported benefits associated with OCA's efficacy in treating nonalcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH") were outweighed by the risks of its use; (iv) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the Company's New Drug Application for OCA in treating patients with liver fibrosis due to NASH; and (v) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)
Class Period : March 2, 2018 - September 28, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : January 11, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Interface had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) consequently, Interface, inter alia, reported artificially inflated income and earnings per share (“EPS”) in 2015 and 2016; (iii) Interface and certain of its employees were under investigation by the SEC with respect to the foregoing issues since at least as early as November 2017, had impeded the SEC's investigation, and downplayed the true scope of the Company's wrongdoing and liability with respect to the SEC investigation; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
