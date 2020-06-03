LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST ZM, FITB and SERV - JAKUBOWITZ LAW PURSUES SHAREHOLDERS CLAIMS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT ZM :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/zoom-video-communications-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=7107&from=1

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Class Period: April 18, 2019 - April 6, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Zoom had inadequate data privacy and security measures; (ii) contrary to Zoom’s assertions, the Company’s video communications service was not end-to-end encrypted; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, users of Zoom’s communications services were at an increased risk of having their personal information accessed by unauthorized parties, including Facebook; (iv) usage of the Company’s video communications services was foreseeably likely to decline when the foregoing facts came to light; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT FITB :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/fifth-third-bancorp-loss-submission-form/?id=7107&from=1

Class Period: February 26, 2016 - March 6, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2020

Story continues

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) as a result of Fifth Third Bank’s aggressive incentive policies to promote its cross-sell strategy, Fifth Third Bank employees engaged in unauthorized conduct with customer accounts; (ii) since at least 2008, Fifth Third Bank, and by extension, Fifth Third, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and, thus, that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (iii) Fifth Third failed to properly implement and monitor its cross-sell program, detect and stop misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (iv) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (v) Fifth Third’s revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Servicemaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT SERV :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/servicemaster-global-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=7107&from=1

Class Period: February 26, 2019 - November 4, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 9, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) ServiceMaster had failed to properly inspect and treat for Formosan termite activity; (b) as a result thereof, the Company was and continued to experience a material adverse trend of costly litigation from injured customers which was not disclosed to investors; (c) in an unsuccessful attempt to mitigate this trend, Defendants had been taking remedial measures since at least 2018, including drastically raising prices for termite treatments in Mobile, Alabama to deter contract renewals; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, ServiceMaster’s financial results were reasonably likely to be impacted, and would continue to impact the Company into 2020.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE; Jakubowitz Law





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/592584/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-ZM-FITB-and-SERV--JAKUBOWITZ-LAW-PURSUES-SHAREHOLDERS-CLAIMS



