LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST XP, MESA and GOSS - JAKUBOWITZ LAW PURSUES SHAREHOLDERS CLAIMS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

XP Inc. (XP)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT XP :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/xp-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6471&from=1

The XP lawsuit is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired XP's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with XP's December 2019 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 20, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) XP failed to disclose its common and large system failures and connected losses; (3) XP's aggressive IFA strategy was and is tenuous; (4) XP had material weaknesses; (5) XP fired its previous accounting firm due to that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Mesa Air Group Incorporated (MESA)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT MESA :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/mesa-air-group-incorporated-loss-submission-form/?id=6471&from=1

Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased MESA shares pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with Mesa Air Group's August 2018 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 1, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mesa Air Group's operational performance was poor and below industry standards; (2) Mesa Air Group had a shortage of qualified mechanics and maintenance personnel; (3) Mesa Air Group had an inadequate number of spare aircraft and parts; (4) Mesa Air Group did not have a strong track record of reliable performance; (5) then-existing "risks" had already materialized; (6) Mesa Air Group knew of undisclosed adverse trends and uncertainties at the time of the initial public offering; and (7) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT GOSS :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/gossamer-bio-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6471&from=1

The GOSS lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased GOSS common stock between February 8, 2019 and December 13, 2019 and/or who acquired Gossamer shares pursuant or traceable to Gossamer's documents issued in connection with its February 8, 2019 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 2, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the reasons for Gossamer's GB001 trial failures; (2) the purported clinical validation of Novartis' oral DP2 antagonist; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

