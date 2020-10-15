LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST VXRT, BLNK and PLAN - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Class Period : June 25, 2020 - July 25, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 23, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) Vaxart exaggerated the prospects of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, including its purported role or involvement in Operation Warp Speed ('OWS'), a program which commits the federal government to massive funding for the development of COVID-19 vaccines; 2) Vaxart's COVID-19 vaccine candidate had no reasonable prospect for mass production and marketing and was not among the companies chosen to receive significant financial support from OWS to produce hundreds of millions of vaccine doses; and 3) Vaxart's COVID-19 vaccine candidate was merely selected to participate in preliminary U.S. government studies to determine potential areas for possible OWS partnership and support.

Blink Charging Company (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Class Period : March 6, 2020 - August 19, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 23, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) many of Blink's charging stations are damaged, neglected, non-functional, inaccessible, nor non-accessible; (ii) Blink's purported partnerships and expansions with other companies were overstated; (iii) the purported growth of the Company's network has been overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Class Period : November 21, 2019 - February 26, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 23, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was undergoing sales organization and execution challenges; (2) these organizational challenges were causing the Company to miss on closing very important large deals; and (3) as a result, Anaplan's financial guidance for “calculated billings growth” was baseless and unattainable. Further, while in possession of this material non-public information, Anaplan insiders dumped approximately $30 million worth of Anaplan stock at artificially inflated prices.

