LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST VMW, ZM and R - JAKUBOWITZ LAW PURSUES SHAREHOLDERS CLAIMS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

VMware, Inc. (VMW)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT VMW :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/vmware-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6895&from=1

Class Period : March 30, 2019 - February 27, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 1, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) VMware’s reporting with respect to its backlog of unfilled orders was not in compliance with all relevant accounting and disclosure requirements; (ii) the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or investigation; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT ZM :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/zoom-video-communications-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6895&from=1

Class Period : April 18, 2019 - April 6, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 8, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Zoom had inadequate data privacy and security measures; (ii) contrary to Zoom’s assertions, the Company’s video communications service was not end-to-end encrypted; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, users of Zoom’s communications services were at an increased risk of having their personal information accessed by unauthorized parties, including Facebook; (iv) usage of the Company’s video communications services was foreseeably likely to decline when the foregoing facts came to light; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT R :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/ryder-system-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6895&from=1

Class Period : July 23, 2015 - February 13, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 20, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ryder's financial results were inflated as a result of the Company's practice of overstating the residual values of the vehicles in its fleet; (2) there was no reasonable basis to believe that Ryder would sell its used vehicles for the amounts that it had assigned to them; (3) Ryder's residual values for its fleet of vehicles exceeded the expected future values that would be realized upon the sale of those vehicles; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law





