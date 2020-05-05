LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST VMW, EHTH and GRPN - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

VMware, Inc. (VMW)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT VMW :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/vmware-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6349&from=1

Class Period: March 30, 2019 - February 27, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) VMware's reporting with respect to its backlog of unfilled orders was not in compliance with all relevant accounting and disclosure requirements; (ii) the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or investigation; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

eHealth, Inc. (EHTH)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT EHTH :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/ehealth-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6349&from=1

Class Period: March 19, 2018 - April 7, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2020

The complaint alleges that eHealth, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading information and/or failed to disclose: (1) its highly aggressive accounting and modeling assumptions; (2) its skyrocketing rate of member churn, resulting from eHealth's pursuit of low quality, lossmaking growth; (3) its reliance on direct response television advertising, which attracts an unprofitable, high churn enrollee; and (4) that as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT GRPN :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/groupon-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6349&from=1

Class Period: November 4, 2019 - February 18, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 29, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing fewer customer engagements in its Goods category; (2) Groupon relied on its Goods category to drive its sales, especially during the holiday season; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/588388/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-VMW-EHTH-and-GRPN--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims



