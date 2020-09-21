LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST VEL, PLAN and POR - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VEL)

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased VEL stocks pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus, as amended, issued in connection with Velocity's January 2020 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 28, 2020

According to the filed complaint, defendants failed to disclose that, at the time of Velocity's initial public offering (the "IPO"), the Company's non-performing loans had dramatically increased in size from the figures provided in the Registration Statement and Prospectus that Velocity had issued in connection with the IPO. Further, defendants failed to provide any information to investors regarding the potential impact of the novel coronavirus on Velocity's business and operations, despite the fact that the international spread of the virus had already been confirmed at the time of the IPO. The failure to disclose the substantial and growing proportion of the Company's loans that were non-performing and/or on non-accrual status as of the IPO rendered the statements contained in the Registration Statement and Prospectus regarding the quality of the Company's loan portfolio and underwriting practices materially misleading.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Class Period: November 21, 2019 - February 26, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was undergoing sales organization and execution challenges; (2) these organizational challenges were causing the Company to miss on closing very important large deals; and (3) as a result, Anaplan's financial guidance for "calculated billings growth" was baseless and unattainable. Further, while in possession of this material non-public information, Anaplan insiders dumped approximately $30 million worth of Anaplan stock at artificially inflated prices.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Class Period: April 24, 2020 - August 24, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 2, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PGE lacked effective internal controls over its energy trading practices; (2) PGE personnel had entered energy trades during 2020, with increasing volume accumulating late in the second quarter and into the third quarter, that created significant negative financial exposure for PGE; (3)as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

