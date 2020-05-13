LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST TUFN, BIDU and DNK - JAKUBOWITZ LAW PURSUES SHAREHOLDERS CLAIMS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT TUFN :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/tufin-software-technologies-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=6480&from=1

Affected investors purchased TUFN securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Tufin's April 2019 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 5, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tufin's customer relationships and growth metrics were overstated, particularly with respect to North America; (2) Tufin's business was deteriorating, primarily in North America; (3) as a result, Tufin's representations regarding its sustainable financial prospects were overly optimistic; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT BIDU :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/baidu-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6480&from=1

Class Period: March 16, 2019 - April 7, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 22, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Baidu's feed services were not in compliance with applicable Chinese regulatory standards; (ii) the foregoing noncompliance subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement, including the removal or suspension of certain of Baidu's services and products; (iii) accordingly, the Company's revenues derived from online marketing services were unlikely to be sustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT DNK :

https://claimyourloss.com/2020/04/29/phoenix-tree-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=6480&from=1

Investors affected purchased American Depositary Shares ("ADS") of Phoenix pursuant and/or traceable to prospectuses and registration statements issued in connection with the Company's January 2020 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 26, 2020

According to the filed complaint, the documents Phoenix Tree issued in connection with its initial public offering ("IPO") omitted or otherwise misrepresented the nature and level of renter complaints the Company had received before and as of the IPO, as well as the demand in the Chinese residential rental market and the Company's exposure to significant adverse developments resulting from the onset of the coronavirus in China - particularly in Wuhan - at the time of the IPO. After the IPO, reports emerged, indicating that Phoenix was experiencing ongoing problems due to the coronavirus, which was causing financial and other harm to tenants.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law





