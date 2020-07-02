Lawsuits Filed Against SRNE, FSCT and BKD - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE)

Class Period : May 15, 2020 - May 22, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 27, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's initial finding of "100% inhibition" in an in vitro virus infection will not necessarily translate to to success or safety in vivo, or in person; (ii) the Company's finding was not a "cure" for COVID-19; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (FSCT)

Class Period : February 6, 2020 - May 15, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : August 10, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Forescout was experiencing a significant and disproportionate decline in its financial performance; (2) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Forescout's planned acquisition by Advent International Corp.; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about its business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)

Class Period : August 10, 2016 - April 29, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : August 24, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Brookdale's financial performance was sustained by, among other things, the Company's purposeful understaffing of its senior living communities; (ii) the foregoing conduct subjected Brookdale to an increased risk of litigation and, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results and reputation; (iii) as a result, the Company's financial results were unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

