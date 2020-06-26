LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST SRNE, CCL and CSPR - JAKUBOWITZ LAW PURSUES SHAREHOLDERS CLAIMS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT SRNE :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/sorrento-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=7580&from=1

Class Period: May 15, 2020 - May 22, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's initial finding of "100% inhibition" in an in vitro virus infection will not necessarily translate to success or safety in vivo, or in person; (ii) the Company's finding was not a "cure" for COVID-19; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT CCL :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/carnival-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=7580&from=1

Class Period : September 26, 2019 - May 1, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's medics were reporting increasing events of COVID-19 illness on the Company's ships; (2) Carnival was violating port of call regulations by concealing the amount and severity of COVID-19 infections on board its ships; (3) in responding to the outbreak of COVID-19, Carnival failed to follow the Company's own health and safety protocols developed in the wake of other communicable disease outbreaks; (4) by continuing to operate, Carnival ships were responsible for continuing to spread COVID-19 at various ports throughout the world; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT CSPR :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/casper-sleep-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=7580&from=1

in or traceable to the Company's public offering conducted on or around February 7, 2020.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 18, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Casper's profit margins were actually declining, rather than growing; (2) Casper was changing an important distribution partner, costing it 130 basis points of gross margin in the first quarter of 2020 alone; (3) Casper was holding a glut of old and outdated mattress inventory that it was selling at steeply discounted clearance prices, further impairing the Company's profitability; (4) Casper was suffering accelerating losses, further placing its ability to achieve positive cash flows and profitability out of reach; (5) Casper's core operations were not profitable, but were causing the Company to suffer over $40 million in negative cash flows during the first quarter of 2020 alone and doubling its quarterly net loss year over year; (6) as a result of the foregoing, Casper's ability to achieve profitability, implement its growth initiatives, and expand internationally had been misrepresented in the documents issued in connection with Casper's initial public offering, as the Company needed to shutter its European operations, halt all international expansion, jettison over one fifth of its global corporate workforce, and significantly curtail new store openings in order to avoid an imminent cash and liquidity crisis, let alone achieve positive operating cash flows; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Casper's revenue growth rate was not sustainable and had not positioned the Company to achieve profitability.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law





