LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST SOS, GOEV and CCIV - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT SOS:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/sos-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=16383&from=1
Class Period : July 22, 2020 - February 25, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 1, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) SOS had misrepresented the true nature, location, and/or existence of at least one of the principal executive offices listed in its SEC filings; (ii) HY and FXK were either undisclosed related parties and/or entities fabricated by the Company; (iii) the Company had misrepresented the type and/or existence of the mining rigs that it claimed to have purchased; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT GOEV:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/canoo-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=16383&from=1
Class Period : August 18, 2020 - March 29, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 1, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's engineering services was not a viable business, would not provide meaningful revenue in 2021, and would not reduce operational risk; (ii) the Company would no longer be focused on its subscription-based business model; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT CCIV:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/churchill-capital-corp-iv-loss-submission-form/?id=16383&from=1
Class Period : January 11, 2021 - February 22, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 6, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lucid was not prepared to deliver vehicles by spring of 2021; (2) Lucid was projecting a production of 557 vehicles in 2021 instead of the 6,000 vehicles touted in the run-up to the merger with Churchill; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887
SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649808/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-SOS-GOEV-and-CCIV--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims