Lawsuits Filed Against SKLZ, WISH and ATHA - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court.

Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SKLZ)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT SKLZ:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/skillz-inc-f-k-a-flying-eagle-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=17420&from=1

Class Period: December 16, 2020 - April 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 7, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: representations relating to certain of Skillz's business operations, performance metrics and ultimate valuation, including, among others, Skillz's ability to attract new end-users, future profitability, the shrinking popularity of its hosted games that accounted for 88% of its revenue, and the Company's valuation. For example, one of the Company's objectively unrealistic promises included the unsupportable claim that the Company was valued at $3.5 billon, based on revenue projections in excess of $550 million for 2022. However, the Company failed to inform investors that downloads of the games that account for a majority share of its revenue have been declining since at least November 2020. In reality, the Company's prospects for attaining that revenue scale was far from realistic given its size, market share, reliance on thirdparty app stores, declining downloads of its most popular games and, critically, the enormous amount of incentive Bonus Payments that Skillz routinely provides to its gamer customers, a fact that investors were misled about. These Bonus Payments are routinely provided to its customers, who are expected to use them for game entry fees, which, in turn, artificially inflates Skillz revenue.

Contextlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT WISH:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/contextlogic-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=17420&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased WISH pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with ContextLogic's December 16, 2020 initial public stock offering or between December 16, 2020 and May 12, 2021.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2021

In the registration statement and prospectus used to conduct the initial public offering and throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements about the strength of ContextLogic's business operations and financial prospects by overstating its then-present monthly active users ("MAUs") and MAU growth trends.

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT ATHA:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/athira-pharma-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=17420&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) between September 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021 and/or purchased common stock in or traceable to the Company's registration statement issued in connection with the Company's September 2020 initial public offering priced at $17.00 per share.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 24, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the research conducted by Defendant Kawas, which formed the foundation for Athira's product candidates and intellectual property, was tainted by Kawas' scientific misconduct, including the manipulation of key data through the altering of Western blot images; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and omitted material facts necessary in order to make the statements made not misleading.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law





