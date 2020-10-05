LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST PT, GNUS and ODT - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)

This lawsuit is on behalf of shareholders who purchased PT securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's October 2018 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 30, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company erroneously recorded revenue earned from certain technical service fee on a net basis, rather than a gross basis; (2) there were material weaknesses in Pintec's internal control over financial reporting related to cash advances outside the normal course of business to Jimu Group, a related party, and to a non-routine loan financing transaction with a third-party entity, Plutux Labs; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results for fiscal 2017 and 2018 had been misstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Genius Brands International, Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Class Period : March 17, 2020 - July 5, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 19, 2020

According to the Genius Brands lawsuit defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information regarding: (i) Nickelodeon's purported broadcast expansion of Genius's Rainbow Rangers cartoon; (ii) subscription fees for the Kartoon Channel!; and (iii) the Company's growth potential and overall prospects as a company.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Class Period : December 7, 2017 - April 21, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 16, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's orally administered chemotherapy agent, tesetaxel, was not as safe or well-tolerated as the Company had led investors to believe; (ii) consequently, tesetaxel's commercial viability as a cancer treatment was overstated; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

