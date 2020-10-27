LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST PROG, GOCO and TCMD - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Progenity common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement, as amended, issued in connection with Progenity's June 2020 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 27, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) that Progenity had overbilled government payors by $10.3 million in 2019 and early 2020 and, thus, had materially overstated its revenues, earnings and cash flows from operations for the historical financial periods provided in the registration statement; (ii) that Progenity would need to refund this overpayment in the second quarter of 2020 (the same quarter in which the initial public offering was conducted), adversely impacting its quarterly results; and (iii) that Progenity was suffering from accelerating negative trends in the second quarter of 2020 with respect to the Company's testing volumes, revenues and product pricing.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

The GoHealth lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of GoHealth Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with GoHealth's July 2020 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Medicare insurance industry was undergoing a period of elevated churn, which had begun in the first half of 2020; (ii) GoHealth suffered from a higher risk of customer churn as a result of its unique business model and limited carrier base; (iii) GoHealth suffered from degradations in customer persistency and retention as a result of elevated industry churn, vulnerabilities that arose from the Company's concentrated carrier business model, and GoHealth's efforts to expand into new geographies, develop new carrier partnerships and worsening product mix; (iv) GoHealth had entered into materially less favorable revenue sharing arrangements with its external sales agents; and (v) these adverse financial and operational trends were internally projected by GoHealth to continue and worsen following the initial public offering.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Class Period: May 7, 2018 - June 8, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 30, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) while Tactile publicly touted a $4 plus billion or $5 plus billion market opportunity, in truth, the total addressable market for Tactile's pneumatic compression devices was materially smaller; (2) to induce sales growth and share gains, Tactile and/or its employees were engaged in illicit and illegal sales and marketing activities in violation of applicable federal and state rules and public payer regulations; (3) the foregoing illicit and illegal sales and marketing activities increased the risk of a Medicare audit of Tactile's claims and criminal and civil liability; (4) Tactile's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and that as a result of the foregoing, (5) Defendants' public statements, including Tactile's year-over-year revenue growth, the purported growth drivers, and the effectiveness of Tactile's internal controls over financial reporting were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

