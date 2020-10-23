Lawsuits Filed Against PROG, FENC and CACC - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Progenity common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement, as amended, issued in connection with Progenity's June 2020 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 27, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) that Progenity had overbilled government payors by $10.3 million in 2019 and early 2020 and, thus, had materially overstated its revenues, earnings and cash flows from operations for the historical financial periods provided in the registration statement; (ii) that Progenity would need to refund this overpayment in the second quarter of 2020 (the same quarter in which the initial public offering was conducted), adversely impacting its quarterly results; and (iii) that Progenity was suffering from accelerating negative trends in the second quarter of 2020 with respect to the Company's testing volumes, revenues and product pricing.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

Class Period : February 11, 2020 - August 10, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 2, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the manufacturing facilities for PEDMARK, the Company's sole product candidate, did not comply with current good manufacturing practices; (2) as a result, regulatory approval for PEDMARK was reasonably likely to be delayed; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC)

Class Period: November 1, 2019 - August 28, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 1, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was topping off the pools of loans that they packaged and securitized with higher-risk loans; (ii) Credit Acceptance was making high-interest subprime auto loans to borrowers that the Company knew borrowers would be unable to repay; (iii) the borrowers were subject to hidden finance charges, resulting in loans exceeding the usury rate ceiling mandated by state law; (iv) Credit Acceptance took excessive and illegal measures to collect debt from defaulted borrowers; (v) as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties from various regulators or lawsuits; and (vi) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and adherence to appropriate laws and regulations were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

