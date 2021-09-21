LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST PLL, OTLY and SAVA - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT PLL :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/piedmont-lithium-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19751&from=1

Class Period : March 16, 2018 - July 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 21, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Piedmont has not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits; (2) Piedmont failed to inform relevant people and governmental authorities of its actual plans; (3) Piedmont failed to file proper applications with relevant governmental authorities (including state and local authorities); (4) Piedmont and its lithium business does not have “strong local government support”; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT OTLY :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/oatly-group-ab-loss-submission-form/?id=19751&from=1

Class Period : May 20, 2021 - July 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 24, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Oatly overinflated its gross margins, revenue, capital expenditure, and market share financial metrics; (b) the Company overstated its sustainability practices and impact; (c) the Company exaggerated its growth in China; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Oatly's statements about its operations, business, and prospects were misleading during the Class Period.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT SAVA :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/cassava-sciences-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19751&from=1

Class Period : February 2, 2021 - August 24, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 26, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting Cassava's claims for simufilam's, a small molecule drug designed to treat Alzheimer's disease, efficacy had been overstated; (b) the scientific data supporting Cassava's claims for simufilam's efficacy were biased; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements during the Class Period about the Company's business metrics and financial prospects and the likelihood of Food and Drug Administration approval were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

