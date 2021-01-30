LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST PEN, OTGLY and CLSK - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)
Class Period : August 3, 2020 - December 15, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 16, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex had known design defects that made it unsafe for its normal use; (2) that Penumbra did not adequately address the risk of the Jet 7 Xtra Flex causing serious injury and deaths, which had in fact already occurred; (3) that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex was likely to be recalled due to its safety issues; and (4) as a result, Penumbra's public statements as set forth above were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
CD Projekt S.A. (OTC PINK:OTGLY)
Class Period : January 16, 2020 - December 17, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : February 22, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Throughout the class period, defendants were materially false and/or misleading because they misrepresented and failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to the Company's business, operations and prospects, which were known to Defendants or recklessly disregarded by them. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cyberpunk 2077 was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or Playstation systems due to an enormous number of bugs; (2) as a result, Sony would remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the Playstation store, and Sony, Microsoft and the Company would be forced to offer full refunds for the game; (3) consequently, the Company would suffer reputational and pecuniary harm; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)
Class Period : December 31, 2020 - January 14, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 22, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company had overstated its customer and contract figures; (2) that several of the Company's recent acquisitions involved undisclosed related party transactions; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
