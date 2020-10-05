Lawsuits Filed Against LX, BMRN and GTX - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Lexinfintech Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT LX :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/lexinfintech-holdings-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=9815&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Lexin American depositary shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 21, 2017; or (b) Lexin securities between December 21, 2017 and August 24, 2020.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 9, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LexinFintech reported artificially low delinquency rates by giving borrowers in default new funds to make payments; (2) the Company's business model exposes shareholders to enormous losses by prioritizing Chinese lenders for off-balance sheet loans; (3) the Company exaggerated its user base; (4) the Company was facilitating direct peer to peer lending contrary to Chinese law; (5) the Company engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (6) the Company lacked adequate internal controls; and (7) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT BMRN :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=9815&from=1

Class Period: February 28, 2020 - August 18, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 24, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) differences between the Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 study of valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an investigational adenoassociated virus gene therapy, limited the reliability of the Phase 1/2 study to support valoctocogene roxaparvovec's durability of effect; (ii) as a result, it was foreseeable that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would not approve the Biologics License Application for valoctocogene roxaparvovec without additional data; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT GTX :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/garrett-motion-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=9815&from=1

Class Period: October 1, 2018 - September 18, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 24, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to its agreement to indemnify and reimburse Honeywell for certain asbestos-related liability, Garrett was saddled with an unsustainable level of debt; (2) as a result, Garrett had a highly leveraged capital structure that posed significant challenges to its overall strategic and financial flexibility; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Garrett's ability to gain or hold market share was impaired; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to seek bankruptcy protection; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:



JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887



SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/609191/Lawsuits-Filed-Against-LX-BMRN-and-GTX--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims



