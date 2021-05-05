LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST KRMD, KDMN and DDD - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT KRMD :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/repro-med-systems-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=15500&from=1

Class Period : August 4, 2020 - January 25, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 25, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) starting in January 2020, Repro Med Systems ramped up the use of allowances, including growth rebates, to retain key customers and to incentivize growth; (2) as the rebates accrued, the Company's net sales were reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT KDMN :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/kadmon-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=15500&from=1

Class Period : October 1, 2020 - March 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 2, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Belumosudil NDA was incomplete and/or deficient; (ii) the additional new data that the Company submitted in support of the Belumosudil NDA in response to an information request from the FDA materially altered the NDA submission; (iii) accordingly, the initial Belumosudil NDA submission lacked the degree of support that the Company had led investors to believe; (iv) accordingly, the FDA was likely to extend the PDUFA target action date to review the Belumosudil NDA; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Story continues

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT DDD :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/3d-systems-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=15500&from=1

Class Period : May 6, 2020 - March 1, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 8, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 3D Systems lacked proper internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) as a result, 3D Systems' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/644818/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-KRMD-KDMN-and-DDD--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims



