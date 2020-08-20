LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST KL, FE and GNUS - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT KL :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/kirkland-lake-gold-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=8724&from=1

Class Period: January 8, 2018 - November 25, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 28, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Kirkland lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, especially as it relates to its projections of risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs; (ii) as a result of the known, but undisclosed, impending acquisition of Detour, the Company's projections relating to its risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs were false and misleading; (iii) the Company's financial statements and projections were not fairly presented in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards; (iv) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects and/or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT FE :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/firstenergy-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=8724&from=1

Class Period: February 21, 2017 - July 21, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 28, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the legislative "solutions" that defendants claimed would resolve problems with the Company's nuclear facilities were centered on an illicit campaign to corrupt high-profile state legislators and thus secure legislation favoring the FirstEnergy; (2) over roughly three years, FirstEnergy and its affiliates funneled more than $60 million to prominent state politicians and lobbyists, including Ohio Speaker Larry Householder, in order to secure the passage of Ohio House Bill 6, which provided a $1.3 billion ratepayer-funded bailout to keep the Company's failing nuclear facilities in operation; (3) defendants falsely represented that they were complying with state and federal laws and regulations regarding regulatory matters throughout the Class Period, exposing the Company and its investors to the extreme risks of reputational, legal, and financial harm; (4) as a result of defendants' false statements and omissions, FirstEnergy insiders were able to sell more than $17 million worth of their FirstEnergy shares at artificially inflated prices.

Genius Brands International, Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT GNUS :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/genius-brands-international-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=8724&from=1

Class Period: March 17, 2020 - July 5, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2020

According to the Genius Brands lawsuit defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information regarding: (i) Nickelodeon's purported broadcast expansion of Genius's Rainbow Rangers cartoon; (ii) subscription fees for the Kartoon Channel!; and (iii) the Company's growth potential and overall prospects as a company.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/602692/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-KL-FE-and-GNUS--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims



