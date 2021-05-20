LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST KDMN, EBON and DOX - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Class Period : October 1, 2020 - March 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 2, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Belumosudil NDA was incomplete and/or deficient; (ii) the additional new data that the Company submitted in support of the Belumosudil NDA in response to an information request from the FDA materially altered the NDA submission; (iii) accordingly, the initial Belumosudil NDA submission lacked the degree of support that the Company had led investors to believe; (iv) accordingly, the FDA was likely to extend the PDUFA target action date to review the Belumosudil NDA; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Class Period : June 26, 2020 - April 5, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 7, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the proceeds from Ebang's public offerings had been directed to an low yield, long term bonds to an underwriter and to related parties rather than used to develop the Company's operations; (2) Ebang's sales were declining and the Company had inflated reported sales, including through the sale of defective units; (3) Ebang's attempts to go public in Hong Kong had failed due to allegations of embezzling investor funds and inflated sales figures; (4) Ebang's purported crytocurrency exchange was merely the purchase of an out-of-the-box crypto exchange; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Class Period : December 13, 2016 - March 30, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 8, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Amdocs overstated its profits, cash, and liquidity, while understating its debt; (ii) Amdocs concealed its large borrowing; (iii) while Amdocs' reported results showed that its North American business was stable, that business was actually deteriorating annually, in part because the Company was losing AT&T as a customer; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

