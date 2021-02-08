Lawsuits Filed Against IRTC, NERV and BTBT - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)
Class Period: August 4, 2020 - January 28, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 2, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) iRhythm's business would suffer as a result of the CMS' rulemaking; (2) reimbursement rates would in fact plummet; (3) a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule would cause uncertainty and weakness in the Company's business; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)
Class Period: May 15, 2017 - November 30, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the truth about the feedback received from the FDA concerning the "end-of-Phase 2" meeting; (ii) the Phase 2b study did not use the commercial formulation of roluperidone and was conducted solely outside of the United States; (iii) the failure of the Phase 3 study to meet its primary and key secondary endpoints rendered that study incapable of supporting substantial evidence of effectiveness; (iv) the Company's plan to use the combination of the Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies would be "highly unlikely" to support the submission of an NDA; (v) reliance on these two trials in the submission of an NDA would lead to "substantial review issues" because the trials were inadequate and not well-controlled; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)
Class Period: December 21, 2020 - January 8, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Bit Digital overstated the extent of its a bitcoin mining operation; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
