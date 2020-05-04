LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST INO, NCLH and FITB - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT INO :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/inovio-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6347&from=1

Class Period: February 14, 2020 - March 9, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 12, 2020

According to a filed complaint, throughout the class period, defendants made misleading statements about the company's development of a purported vaccine for the novel coronavirus, artificially inflating the company's share price and resulting in significant investor losses.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT NCLH :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/norwegian-cruise-line-holdings-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=6347&from=1

Class Period: February 20, 2020 - March 12, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was employing sales tactics of providing customers with unproven and/or blatantly false statements about COVID-19 to entice customers to purchase cruises, thus endangering the lives of both their customers and crew members; and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements regarding the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT FITB :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/fifth-third-bancorp-loss-submission-form/?id=6347&from=1

Class Period: February 26, 2016 - March 6, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) as a result of Fifth Third Bank's aggressive incentive policies to promote its cross-sell strategy, Fifth Third Bank employees engaged in unauthorized conduct with customer accounts; (ii) since at least 2008, Fifth Third Bank, and by extension, Fifth Third, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and, thus, that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (iii) Fifth Third failed to properly implement and monitor its cross-sell program, detect and stop misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (iv) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (v) Fifth Third's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/588355/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-INO-NCLH-and-FITB--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims



