LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST GOSS, LBRT and BIDU - JAKUBOWITZ LAW PURSUES SHAREHOLDERS CLAIMS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT GOSS :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/gossamer-bio-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6832&from=1

The GOSS lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased GOSS common stock between February 8, 2019 and December 13, 2019 and/or who acquired Gossamer shares pursuant or traceable to Gossamer's documents issued in connection with its February 8, 2019 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 2, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the reasons for Gossamer's GB001 trial failures; (2) the purported clinical validation of Novartis' oral DP2 antagonist; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. (LBRT)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT LBRT :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/liberty-oilfield-services-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6832&from=1

The LBRT Lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased securities pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's January 2018 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 2, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was an oversupply in the hydraulic fracturing services market; (2) the Company's pricing power was weak; (3) Liberty's services were not increasing and its competition was not decreasing; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT BIDU :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/baidu-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6832&from=1

Class Period : March 16, 2019 - April 7, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 22, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Baidu's feed services were not in compliance with applicable Chinese regulatory standards; (ii) the foregoing noncompliance subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement, including the removal or suspension of certain of Baidu's services and products; (iii) accordingly, the Company's revenues derived from online marketing services were unlikely to be sustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

