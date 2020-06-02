LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST GOSS, LBRT and FITB - JAKUBOWITZ LAW PURSUES SHAREHOLDERS CLAIMS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT GOSS :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/gossamer-bio-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=7077&from=1

The GOSS lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased GOSS common stock between February 8, 2019 and December 13, 2019 and/or who acquired Gossamer shares pursuant or traceable to Gossamer's documents issued in connection with its February 8, 2019 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 2, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the reasons for Gossamer's GB001 trial failures; (2) the purported clinical validation of Novartis' oral DP2 antagonist; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. (LBRT)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT LBRT :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/liberty-oilfield-services-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=7077&from=1

The LBRT Lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased securities pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's January 2018 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 2, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was an oversupply in the hydraulic fracturing services market; (2) the Company's pricing power was weak; (3) Liberty's services were not increasing and its competition was not decreasing; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT FITB :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/fifth-third-bancorp-loss-submission-form/?id=7077&from=1

Class Period : February 26, 2016 - March 6, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 8, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) as a result of Fifth Third Bank's aggressive incentive policies to promote its cross-sell strategy, Fifth Third Bank employees engaged in unauthorized conduct with customer accounts; (ii) since at least 2008, Fifth Third Bank, and by extension, Fifth Third, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and, thus, that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (iii) Fifth Third failed to properly implement and monitor its cross-sell program, detect and stop misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (iv) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (v) Fifth Third's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law





