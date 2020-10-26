LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST GLNG, TCMD and LOOP - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT GLNG :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/golar-lng-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=10466&from=1

Class Period : April 30, 2020 - September 24, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 23, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain employees, including the Chief Executive Officer of Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. f/k/a Golar Power Limited (“Hygo”), had bribed third parties, thereby violating anti-bribery policies; (2) as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties; (3) as a result of the foregoing reputational harm, Hygo's valuation ahead of its initial public offering would be significantly impaired; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT TCMD :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/tactile-systems-technology-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=10466&from=1

Class Period : May 7, 2018 - June 8, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 30, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) while Tactile publicly touted a $4 plus billion or $5 plus billion market opportunity, in truth, the total addressable market for Tactile's pneumatic compression devices was materially smaller; (2) to induce sales growth and share gains, Tactile and/or its employees were engaged in illicit and illegal sales and marketing activities in violation of applicable federal and state rules and public payer regulations; (3) the foregoing illicit and illegal sales and marketing activities increased the risk of a Medicare audit of Tactile's claims and criminal and civil liability; (4) Tactile's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and that as a result of the foregoing, (5) Defendants' public statements, including Tactile's year-over-year revenue growth, the purported growth drivers, and the effectiveness of Tactile's internal controls over financial reporting were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT LOOP :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/loop-industries-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=10466&from=1

Class Period : September 24, 2018 - October 12, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 14, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Loop scientists were encouraged to misrepresent the results of Loop's purportedly proprietary process; (2) Loop did not have the technology to break PET down to its base chemicals at a recovery rate of 100%; (3) as a result, the Company was unlikely to realize the purported benefits of Loop's announced partnerships with Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited and thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

