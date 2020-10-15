Lawsuits Filed Against FSLY, ACB and LOOP - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT FSLY :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/fastly-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=10143&from=1

Class Period: May 6, 2020 - August 5, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fastly's largest customer was ByteDance, operator of TikTok, which was known to have serious security risks and was under intense scrutiny by U.S. officials; (2) there was a material risk that Fastly's business would be adversely impacted should any adverse actions be taken against ByteDance or TikTok by the U.S. government; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT ACB :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/aurora-cannabis-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=10143&from=1

Class Period: February 13, 2020 - September 4, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 1, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aurora had significantly overpaid for previous acquisitions and experienced degradation in certain assets, including its production facilities and inventory; (ii) the Company's purported "business transformation plan" and cost reset failed to mitigate the foregoing issues; (iii) accordingly, it was foreseeable that the Company would record significant goodwill and asset impairment charges; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT LOOP :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/loop-industries-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=10143&from=1

Class Period: September 24, 2018 - October 12, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 14, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Loop scientists were encouraged to misrepresent the results of Loop's purportedly proprietary process; (2) Loop did not have the technology to break PET down to its base chemicals at a recovery rate of 100%; (3) as a result, the Company was unlikely to realize the purported benefits of Loop's announced partnerships with Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited and thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:



JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887



SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/610590/Lawsuits-Filed-Against-FSLY-ACB-and-LOOP--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims



