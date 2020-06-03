Lawsuits Filed Against EHTH, BBBY and BIDU - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

eHealth, Inc. (EHTH)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT EHTH :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/ehealth-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=7098&from=1

Class Period: March 19, 2018 - April 7, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2020

The complaint alleges that eHealth, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading information and/or failed to disclose: (1) its highly aggressive accounting and modeling assumptions; (2) its skyrocketing rate of member churn, resulting from eHealth's pursuit of low quality, lossmaking growth; (3) its reliance on direct response television advertising, which attracts an unprofitable, high churn enrollee; and (4) that as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT BBBY :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/bed-bath-beyond-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=7098&from=1

Class Period: October 2, 2019 - February 11, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to "aggressive disposition of inventory," the Company lacked sufficient inventory in key categories to support holiday sales; (2) the Company's internal control over inventory levels and financial reporting was not effective; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT BIDU :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/baidu-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=7098&from=1

Class Period: March 16, 2019 - April 7, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 22, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Baidu's feed services were not in compliance with applicable Chinese regulatory standards; (ii) the foregoing noncompliance subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement, including the removal or suspension of certain of Baidu's services and products; (iii) accordingly, the Company's revenues derived from online marketing services were unlikely to be sustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

