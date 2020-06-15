LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST DNK, LOPE and FSCT - JAKUBOWITZ LAW PURSUES SHAREHOLDERS CLAIMS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT DNK :

https://claimyourloss.com/2020/04/29/phoenix-tree-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=7358&from=1

Investors affected purchased American Depositary Shares ("ADS") of Phoenix pursuant and/or traceable to prospectuses and registration statements issued in connection with the Company's January 2020 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 26, 2020

According to the filed complaint, the documents Phoenix Tree issued in connection with its initial public offering ("IPO") omitted or otherwise misrepresented the nature and level of renter complaints the Company had received before and as of the IPO, as well as the demand in the Chinese residential rental market and the Company's exposure to significant adverse developments resulting from the onset of the coronavirus in China - particularly in Wuhan - at the time of the IPO. After the IPO, reports emerged, indicating that Phoenix was experiencing ongoing problems due to the coronavirus, which was causing financial and other harm to tenants.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT LOPE :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/grand-canyon-education-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=7358&from=1

Class Period: January 5, 2018 - January 27, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 13, 2020

According to a filed complaint, statements made by Defendants were false and/or misleading because following Grand Canyon's spin-off of its educational assets as Grand Canyon University ("GCU"): (i) GCU would not be a proper non-profit organization as it would remain under the control of Grand Canyon, and (ii) Grand Canyon would not be a third-party service provider to GCU but rather would continue to effectively operate the entity, and (iii) Grand Canyon employees served as executives of GCU and (iv) GCU functioned as an off-balance-sheet entity to which Grand Canyon would be able to funnel expenses and costs in exchange for a disproportionate amount of revenue, thereby inflating Grand Canyon's financial results.

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (FSCT)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT FSCT :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/forescout-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=7358&from=1

Class Period: February 6, 2020 - May 15, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 10, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Forescout was experiencing a significant and disproportionate decline in its financial performance; (2) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Forescout's planned acquisition by Advent International Corp.; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about its business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law





