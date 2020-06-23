LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST DNK, ENDP and CEMI - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT DNK :

https://claimyourloss.com/2020/04/29/phoenix-tree-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=7488&from=1

Investors affected purchased American Depositary Shares ("ADS") of Phoenix pursuant and/or traceable to prospectuses and registration statements issued in connection with the Company's January 2020 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 26, 2020

According to the filed complaint, the documents Phoenix Tree issued in connection with its initial public offering ("IPO") omitted or otherwise misrepresented the nature and level of renter complaints the Company had received before and as of the IPO, as well as the demand in the Chinese residential rental market and the Company's exposure to significant adverse developments resulting from the onset of the coronavirus in China - particularly in Wuhan - at the time of the IPO. After the IPO, reports emerged indicating that Phoenix was experiencing ongoing problems due to the coronavirus, which was causing financial and other harm to tenants.

Endo International Plc (ENDP)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT ENDP :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/endo-international-plc-loss-submission-form/?id=7488&from=1

Class Period: August 8, 2017 - June 10, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 18, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Endo's and/or its subsidiaries' contributions to the opioid crisis (including, but not limited to, their opioid products' disproportionately negative impact on New York and the fraud that Defendants perpetrated on the New York insurance market) were larger in scope than the Company had represented; (ii) part of that contribution to the crisis included Endo publishing and disseminating false information to health care providers regarding the risks and benefits of opioids; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to subject Endo and/or its subsidiaries to increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement, as well as significant financial and/or reputational harm, particularly with respect to New York; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT CEMI :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/chembio-diagnostics-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=7488&from=1

Class Period: April 1, 2020 - June 16, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2020

According to the filed complaint, defendants engaged in a scheme to deceive the market and a course of conduct that artificially inflated Chembio's stock price and operated as a fraud or deceit by misrepresenting the efficacy of the Company's Dual Path Platform ("DPP") COVID-19 test. Defendants allegedly achieved this by making false statements about Chembio's DPP COVID-19 test, although they knew or at least recklessly disregarded that there were material performance concerns with the test. When defendants' prior misrepresentations were disclosed and became apparent to the market, the price of Chembio stock fell precipitously as the prior artificial inflation came out of Chembio's stock price.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/594852/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-DNK-ENDP-and-CEMI--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims



