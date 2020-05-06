LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST CRON, INO and DNK - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT CRON :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/cronos-group-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6380&from=1

Class Period : May 9, 2019 - March 2, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 11, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Cronos had engaged in significant transactions for which its revenue recognition was inappropriate; (ii) the foregoing would foreseeably necessitate reviews that would delay the Company's ability to timely file its periodic reports; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT INO :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/inovio-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6380&from=1

Class Period : February 14, 2020 - March 9, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 12, 2020

According to a filed complaint, throughout the class period, defendants made misleading statements about the company's development of a purported vaccine for the novel coronavirus, artificially inflating the company's share price and resulting in significant investor losses.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT DNK :

https://claimyourloss.com/2020/04/29/phoenix-tree-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=6380&from=1

Class Period : American Depositary Shares ("ADS") of Phoenix pursuant and/or traceable to prospectuses and registration statements issued in connection with the Company's January 2020 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 26, 2020

According to the filed complaint, the documents Phoenix Tree issued in connection with its initial public offering ("IPO") omitted or otherwise misrepresented the nature and level of renter complaints the Company had received before and as of the IPO, as well as the demand in the Chinese residential rental market and the Company's exposure to significant adverse developments resulting from the onset of the coronavirus in China - particularly in Wuhan - at the time of the IPO. After the IPO, reports emerged indicating that Phoenix was experiencing ongoing problems due to the coronavirus, which was causing financial and other harm to tenants.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

